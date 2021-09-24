Quinn the hero for Ireland against the Aussies

Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland following the women's international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Australia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Blessington’s Louise Quinn was the hero of the hour as her second-half header, as well as a Player of the Match performance, helped Ireland record a huge 3-2 win over Australia on Tuesday night.

In front of an eager and enthusiastic crowd of 3,314 crowd at Tallaght Stadium, Vera Pauw’s side banished a seven-game losing streak to pick up a hard fought but deserved win over a team ranked 11th in the FIFA world rankings: 22 places above Ireland.

Women’s football in Ireland has taken some paradigm-shifting leaps forward this year. The Women’s National League getting sponsored by SSE Airtricity, bringing them to titular par with their male counterparts; the FAI committing to paying the male and female national team players the same match fees; and Sky coming on board as a standalone sponsor.

Then there are the players themselves: in Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland possess two naturally and supremely technically gifted player; in Louise Quinn, Dianne Caldwell, and their defensive counterparts, there is an indominable steely determination and force of will; and then there is Clare Shine, who overcame horrific and harrowing mental health problems to become a star with Glasgow City, as well as make her triumphant return to the national team fold after over a year away.

It is a side that has amassed some serious momentum in recent times, and it all culminated in taking on Australia, who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this past summer, in Tallaght, where the Girls in Green will be hoping to construct their own metaphorical fortress.

Ireland’s last win had come in March 2020, against Montenegro. In that time, they had lost seven games and failed to qualify for the European Championships despite having gotten themselves in a wonderful position to do so. While Vera Pauw said that many of those games were, by design, against teams much higher in the world rankings than Ireland, there was still pressure.

The first half of the game that followed in Tallaght Stadium was bizarre and thrilling in equal measure. It took just nine minutes for Ireland to take a shocking lead, when Lucy Quinn, a new recruit to the green jersey, angled a free-kick that hit the post and bounced back off of the Australian goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

If Ireland were guilty of anything in the first half once they took the lead, it was that they were surrendering possession and inviting pressure. Eventually, Mary Fowler – who was playing in front of her Ballymun grandfather – equalised with a shot that was spilled into her own net by Courtney Brosnan.

Ireland retook the lead nine minutes later when Denise O’Sullivan’s strike cannoned into the back of the net off of an Australian defender, only for Mary Fowler to send the sides into the half-time break with a goal of an almost identical nature.

While they did concede two goals, Ireland’s defence was rock solid all night. Up against the best striker in world football in Sam Kerr, the back three of Niamh Fahey, Savannah McCarthy, and especially Louise Quinn kept her quiet all game, while Aine O’Gorman and Katie McCabe were necessarily protective as wing-backs and Jamie Finn gladiatorially shielded the defence.

It took just four minutes of the second half for Ireland to retake a lead that would not give away. Heather Payne did brilliantly to pressure the Australian defence into conceding a throw-in and then a corner. From there, Katie McCabe’s inswinging delivery from the right was ripe for the finish. That was supplied by Louise Quinn, who stooped down low at the back post to score.

It was exactly what Louise and Ireland deserved. The rest of the half relied on discipline, organisation, and patience. They were rarely endangered, while Denise O’Sullivan provided that touch of quality in midfield to relieve pressure.

The final whistle blew with Ireland as victors, but long before then, the preparations were being made for the post-match festivities. Young boys and girls of all ages had flocked to the railings separating the stands from the pitch, eagerly awaiting their heroes to do their lap of honour.

They did just that. Louise Quinn, Aine O’Gorman and all of their teammates posed for photographs with the starstruck youngsters, while Katie McCabe gifted one fan her football boots.

This is a side with momentum and a renewed sense of purpose and pedigree, and hopefully, with the World Cup qualifiers kicking off next month, they will have an international tournament in their near future.