Quinn the hero as Birmingham defeat Durham

Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland during the Pinatar Cup match between Republic of Ireland and Wales at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

LOUISE QUINN was the hero as Birmingham City booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a win over Durham Athletic.

The Blessington defender followed up on her goal for Ireland against Poland in the Pinatar Cup last week by scoring the 78th-minute winner as they beat the Championship side 1-0.

Despite being a defender, she is the top goalscorer for Birmingham City this season, with four goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Claire Walsh started as Glasgow City kept up their pursuit of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premier League with a 1-0 win over Hibernian. They are now two points off the Gers, having played one game more.

Staying in Scotland, Daire O’Connor was a second-half substitute as Ayr United lost 1-0 to Queen of the South, while Liam Scales was left out of the squad for Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Hibernian.

Last Thursday, Scales started in Celtic’s 2-0 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League as Ange Postecoglou’s side crashed out of the competition.

Down in England, Pierce Sweeney and Exeter City’s four-match winning run came to an end when they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers. While they remain in the League Two play-off places, they are just two points off third-placed Tranmere Rovers, but with three games in-hand, while they extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Finally, Conor Carty was an unused substitute in the Wolves U23s 4-3 win over Reading.

Back in Ireland, it was a disappointing weekend for Chris Lyons and Drogheda Utd in the Premier Division, who went naught-for-two. On Friday, Lyons started as the Drogs lost 2-0 to Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lyons was a second-half substitute as they lost 3-1 to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers.

In the First Division, Hugh Douglas, Keith Dalton, and Daniel Blackbyrne started, while Karl Manahan and Callum Thompson were brought on and Enda Douglas and Stephen McGuinness were unused substitutes as Bray Wanderers lost 1-0 to Waterford at the RSC.

It was an improvement on the scoreline by which they lost to Cork City, who lost out to Galway on Friday night, with Aaron Bolger starting for Colin Healy’s Leesiders for the first 74 minutes of that game at Turner’s Cross.