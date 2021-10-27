Quinn and O’Gorman play key roles in sweet Irish win against Finland

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson and video analyst Andrew Holt from Aughrim before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

The Republic of Ireland team, back row, from left, Louise Quinn, Áine O'Gorman, goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn, with Lucy Quinn, captain Katie McCabe, Savannah McCarthy, Denise O'Sullivan and Heather Payne before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Finland and Republic of Ireland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

“It was coming, and it felt so good,” was how Blessington’s Louise Quinn reacted to Ireland’s victory over Finland last night.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the Birmingham City defender said that while the win wasn’t pretty at times it was how the team battled for each other that was key.

“Not pretty at times but how this whole team battled for each other, I can’t even describe that. And the support from home, seriously, thank you and see you in Ireland next month.

Wicklow is well represented in the Ireland camp. Quinn and Enniskerry’s Áine O’Gorman played major roles in Ireland’s sweet victory over Finland last night in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier, while Aughrim’s Andy Holt is involved in the backroom team as video analyst.

After their narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sweden in their opening game of the campaign, all eyes were on the Olympic Stadium where a positive win was very important in terms of staying in the mix for qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Goals from Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan proved key to the victory for Vera Pauw’s side who continue to show significant improvement.

Connolly was the first to strike, her curling free-kick beating all on nine minutes with Ireland taking control early on courtesy of a high press.

The hosts had some chances, but it took a moment of fortune for the home team to draw level as they took advantage of Katie McCabe being off the pitch with an injury before breaking through and Adelina Engman netting from close range.

Ireland responded after four minutes when Heather Payne raced down the right flank and stood up a superb cross that veteran goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela dropped, and O’Sullivan pounced to head in.

McCabe went close soon after with a rasping effort wide, while Finland piled on the pressure in the final minutes, but brave defending and a collective performance saw Ireland collect the three points.

Next up for Pauw’s team is a double-header in Tallaght Stadium against Slovakia (November 25th) and Georgia (November 30th).

Finland: Tinja-Riika Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Eveliina Summanen, Ria Öling (Essi Sainio 86); Sanni Franssi, Linda Sällström (Amanda Rantanan 89).

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Áine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Jamie Finn; Lucy Quinn (Rianna Jarrett 75), Heather Payne.

Referee: Alexandra Collin (France).