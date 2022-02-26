Pure heart sees Coláiste Bhríde crowned as All-Ireland ‘B’ camogie champions

Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew) 4-9

Coláiste Muire (Ennis) 1-9

“Desire won out in the end, their heart and desire, their fight, none of them gave up, it was a complete team effort,” was how Coláiste Bhríde joint manager Mary Sinnott described the difference between the two teams in the 2022 Tesco Schools Senior ‘B’ Camogie Championship final between the Carnew students and Coláiste Muire of Ennis in Stradbally on Friday evening.

Sinnott and fellow joint manager Bob Fitzgerald admitted that the Clare students may well have been more accomplished hurlers over the course of the hour, but it was Coláiste Bhríde’s greater hunger and the drive to go one step further than two years ago when they lost out to Cashel in Heywood that separated the sides on the night.

Despite the Ennis side’s undeniable potential with the hurls, best encapsulated by full-forward Mary Hanrahan who possessed the skills of wizard at times, it was as if Coláiste Bhríde just made a collective decision that defeat was not to be their lot at the Laois venue.

To a player, they were outstanding. It was, as Mary Sinnott said, a team performance. There was no outrageous stand-out star on the night.

The sublime Sarah ‘Sal’ Doyle finished with 1-6 to her credit, the goal a score she had absolutely no right to finish to the back of Grace McMahon’s net after six minutes to rein in the Coláiste Muire side who had romped out to a 0-2 to 0-0 lead.

And at key moments in the second half the Craanford player split the posts with some beautiful efforts from play and placed balls but those opportunities arose because of the dogged and determined work at the other end where the full-back line of Aoife Kinsella, Anna Tomkins and Hannah Redmond were peppered with high ball after high ball as the Clare side went in search of thumping blows throughout the second half.

Team captain Emma Tomkins grabbed two wicked goals in the opening half to give the Colaiste Bhríde side room to breathe. Ciara Wafer lofted over a dreamy point in the first half and booted home the score that finally killed off the Coláiste Muire challenge in the second. Laci Jane Shannon capped off a huge performance with a fine score at the death and Sadhbh Buttle opened their account after 60 seconds with a bomb.

But while that might be a quick recap on the scores, this victory was about much more than those high points. It was about the steadiness and security of Kate Butler in goals, the tenacity and honesty of Máire Deegan, Karen Tomkins and Eimer Mutton in the half-back line, the excellence of Laci Jane Shannon and Roisin Byrne in the middle of the field, boosted in no small way by the tigerish Sadhbh Buttle who was named at corner-forward but who operated out the field in the trenches where she is very much at home.

It was about the ferocious work-rate of Shauna O’Shea, the class of Ciara Wafer and the determination of Saoirse Kenny.

Throw in the energy of Eimear Byrne, Melissa Doran and Alanna Dagg who came on as substitutes and you have the ingredients for an All-Ireland win that will be cherished by a squad of players who will hopefully go on to have successful and lengthy careers with club and county.

At half-time Coláiste Bhríde led by 3-4 to 0-4 after playing up the hill in the opening half, ‘Sal’ Doyle grabbing the opening goal and Emma Tomkins lashing home two more with points by Sadhbh Buttle, ‘Sal’ Doyle (two frees) and Ciara Wafer.

Coláiste Muire looked incredibly dangerous, but they were never allowed settle into this game. They created plenty of chances and found themselves in very healthy positions but the hunger and scramble defence of Bob Fitzgerald’s and Mary Sinnott’s side proved unbeatable on the day.

Coláiste Muire needed a bright start to the second half, and it looked as though they had engineered it when they outscored Coláiste Bhríde by 1-3 to 0-1, the goal after 13 minutes coming from centre back and captain Tierna Hegarty who had been moved from her starting position to that of full-forward in the second half with Órna Moynihan dropping to mark Ciara Wafer and Emily Costelloe retreating to midfield.

But Coláiste Bhríde were not settling for second place. A storming run from Emma Tomkins saw the ball worked to ‘Sal’ but her shot was saved out for a 45 which she duly pointed. The full-forward would drop another free in from distance and there on the end of it would be Ciara Wafer who booted it home. A ‘Sal’ free moments later pushed Colaiste Bhríde from four ahead to eight clear after 23 of the second half.

Hegarty grabbed Coláiste Muire’s last score after 25 but Coláiste Bhríde would finish strong with Doyle (free) and the tireless Laci Jane Shannon from play pushing them nine clear and securing the All-Ireland ‘B’ title in the process.

The final whistle brought joy and delight as the players and supporters from five proud clubs in Wicklow and Wexford took to the field to celebrate an achievement and a journey that they will never and should never forget.

Coláiste Bhríde (Carnew): Kate Butler (Kilrush); Aoife Kinsella (Kilrush), Anna Tomkins (Kilrush), Hannah Redmond (Craanford); Máire Deegan (Carnew Emmets), Karen Tomkins (Kilrush), Eimer Mutton (Knockananna); Laci Jane Shannon (0-1) (Annacurra), Roisin Byrne (Knockananna); Shauna O’Shea (Aughrim), Ciara Wafer (1-1) (Carnew Emmets), Saoirse Kenny (Craanford); Sadhbh Buttle (0-1) (Kilrush), Sarah Doyle (1-6, 4f, 1 45) (Craanford), Emma Tomkins (2-0) (capt.) (Kilrush). Subs: Eimear Byrne or S Kenny (38), Melissa Doran for C Wafer (58), Alanna Dagg for H Redmond (58).

Coláiste Muire (Ennis): Grace McMahon; Sinéad Hastings, Hannah Doyle, Lauren Cahill; Cliodhna Quelly, Tierna Hegarty (1-2), Karlene McGerr; Ellen Casey, Órna Moynihan; Emma Considine, Emily Costelloe (0-6, 4f, 1 45), Muireann Daffy (0-1); Emma Quinn, Mary Hanrahan, Emma O’Loughlin. Subs: Elisha Rynne for E Quinn (40), Caoimhe Ryan for S Hastings (53), Leanne Healy for K McGerr (55).

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare)