Proud night as Arklow RFC stars rock the RDS

The coaches and parents of the squad of Arklow RFC players who took to the field in the RDS at half-time in the Leinster v. Dragons United Rugby Championship game last weekend were no doubt left with a surging feeling of pride as their young representatives produced a superb performance and wore the club colours with honour.
Arklow RFC are a proud club who are working hard to nurture and encourage young players from Arklow and the surrounding areas and nights like these will help them on that journey.