Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Proud night as Arklow RFC stars rock the RDS

The Arklow team with Leo the Lion, Martin Moloney and Charlie Ngatai before the Bank of Ireland Half-Time Minis at the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin. Expand
Abbie Byrne in action for Arklow RFC in the RDS last weekend. Expand
Shane Nalty gives his daughter Sadhbh a lift in the RDS. Expand
Zara Delaunois-Vanderperren in action for Arklow RFC. Expand

Close

The Arklow team with Leo the Lion, Martin Moloney and Charlie Ngatai before the Bank of Ireland Half-Time Minis at the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin.

The Arklow team with Leo the Lion, Martin Moloney and Charlie Ngatai before the Bank of Ireland Half-Time Minis at the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin.

Abbie Byrne in action for Arklow RFC in the RDS last weekend.

Abbie Byrne in action for Arklow RFC in the RDS last weekend.

Shane Nalty gives his daughter Sadhbh a lift in the RDS.

Shane Nalty gives his daughter Sadhbh a lift in the RDS.

Zara Delaunois-Vanderperren in action for Arklow RFC.

Zara Delaunois-Vanderperren in action for Arklow RFC.

/

The Arklow team with Leo the Lion, Martin Moloney and Charlie Ngatai before the Bank of Ireland Half-Time Minis at the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin.

wicklowpeople

The coaches and parents of the squad of Arklow RFC players who took to the field in the RDS at half-time in the Leinster v. Dragons United Rugby Championship game last weekend were no doubt left with a surging feeling of pride as their young representatives produced a superb performance and wore the club colours with honour.

Arklow RFC are a proud club who are working hard to nurture and encourage young players from Arklow and the surrounding areas and nights like these will help them on that journey.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy