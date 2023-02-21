Proud night as Arklow RFC stars rock the RDS

The Arklow team with Leo the Lion, Martin Moloney and Charlie Ngatai before the Bank of Ireland Half-Time Minis at the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Dragons at RDS Arena in Dublin.

The coaches and parents of the squad of Arklow RFC players who took to the field in the RDS at half-time in the Leinster v. Dragons United Rugby Championship game last weekend were no doubt left with a surging feeling of pride as their young representatives produced a superb performance and wore the club colours with honour.

Arklow RFC are a proud club who are working hard to nurture and encourage young players from Arklow and the surrounding areas and nights like these will help them on that journey.