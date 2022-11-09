Proud moments for three Garden County soccer stars

Newtown's Mason Melia with the Victory Shield after the game between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at Tramore AFC in Tramore, Waterford.

Newtown's Hannah Martin, centre, celebrates with her Peamount United teammates after scoring the second goal during the EA SPORTS Women's National Under-19 League Cup final against Shamrock Rovers at Athlone Town Stadium.

NEWTOWN’S own Hannah Martin had plenty of reason to celebrate after playing a starring role as Peamount Utd won the U19 EA Sports Cup.

The Little Peas took the silverware back to Greenogue from Athlone following a 3-0 win over Shamrock Rovers, with Martin’s scoring a goal sandwiched between strikes from Tara O’Hanlon and Michelle Doonan.

Hannah’s was the pick of the bunch on the night, as she doubled their lead with a spectacular long-range strike that the goalkeeper had little hope of preventing. Both her and Michelle Doonan’s goals came in the second half after Tara O’Hanlon had given them a 1-0 lead in the first half.

The joyous scenes during the trophy presentation represented a momentous achievement for the young team, as they point to a bright future for the club as a whole.

There were similarly celebratory scenes for Mason Melia and Joe Collins, as the Ireland U16s clinched the 2022 Victory Shield. The Boys in Green had been set on their way with a Collins-inspired penalty shoot-out win over Wales in their first game.

That was followed by another shoot-out victory, this time over Northern Ireland, setting up a winners-take-all clash with Scotland in the final game.

This time, however, there was no need for the nerves and tension of a shoot-out, as Paul Osam’s side ran out 4-1 winners.

Much like Collins was against Wales, Melia was front and centre against the Scots. It was his pass from midfield that set up Ike Orazi for the game’s opening goal in the fifth minute, while the St. Patrick’s Athletic starlet got their second goal himself shortly thereafter.

Scotland got one back through Ronan Ferris on the half hour, but for second-half goals from Niall McAndrew and a 90th minute penalty from Sean Moore sealed their third Victory Shield.