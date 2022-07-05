Proud day as Paige leads Blessington in Féile adventure

Hi, my name is Paige McDonald, and I was this year’s Blessington Féile team captain, and I enjoyed every minute of it.

The experience was unreal and to be captain and help lead the team was amazing. It is my last year of Féile and I think it was a great way to end it.

We met at the clubhouse at 9.15am for pictures before we set off on the bus. There was fierce excitement on the bus, and it was great that we got to travel together as a team.

We arrived at Hawkfield at about 10.30am and got to watch some of the Blessington boys’ match first before we started our warm-up for our first match at 11.40am against St Loman’s.

Nervous was an understatement at this point. We had a tough start against St Loman’s, losing our first game.

We also lost our second game against St Odhrans Silvermines which was a very tough match. At this point we thought it was over for us!

However, no, our third match against St Patrick’s was a good one. Coming in with a strong performance and a good win was amazing.

This got us a place in the shield semi-final against Na Fianna of Kildare. This was also a great game, and we came out again with another win.

We had made it to the shield final against Portlaoise, which was a tough game from the beginning falling behind by three points but then we bagged a goal, keeping us in the game.

Half-time came and we were still behind the three points and unfortunately it just was not for us, but we gave it our best and never gave up.

Overall, it was a great day and a great experience to get to enjoy with teammates and friends.

One thing I learnt about today is that it is not all about winning, that it is just as important to enjoy your time and have fun.

Paige McDonald