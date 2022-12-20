Pres Bray to face Blackrock in opening fixture of the Leinster Senior Schools Cup

Leinster players Ciarán Frawley, left, and Tadhg Furlong draw a Tom D'Arcy Cup match between Wicklow RFC and Dundalk RFC during the Leinster Rugby Clubs/Schools Draw at Leinster HQ in Dublin.

Presentation College Bray have been handed a very difficult meeting with defending champions Blackrock College in the first round of the Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Schools Cup.

The draws for the 2023 competition along with the Bank of Ireland Tom D’Arcy Cup, Schools Senior Cup, Vinnie Murray Cup, Schools Junior Cup and Fr Godfrey Cup were made last week and it gives Pres Bray, the only Wicklow school in the first round, a massive challenge.

Wicklow RFC will face Dundalk RFC in the second round of the Tom D’Arcy Cup while Pres Bray and Temple Carrig will face CBC Monkstown and St Andrew’s College respectively in the Fr Godfrey Cup competition.

In the 2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup, St Gerard’s will take on Qualifier 1 from the Fr Godfrey Cup while St Gerard’s and Temple Carrig will do battle with Ardscoil na Tríonóide and St Andrew’s College in the Vinnie Murray Cup.

Unfortunately for the girls of Wicklow RFC and Greystones RFC, the club finals day that was scheduled to take place last Saturday in SETU Carlow was postponed due to the bad weather.

That event would have seen Wicklow RFC do battle with Dundalk in the U14 Plate final and the Southeast Lions in the U18 Cup decider while Greystones would have faced Portlaoise in the U14 Cup final.

No refixed date has been announced as of yet, but the Tom D’Arcy Cup is set to kick off on the weekend of January 28, while the Fr Godfrey and Vinnie Murray Cups will take place the week of January 9, with the Schools Senior Cup starting on Sunday, January 29, and with the Schools Junior Cup taking place on Monday, February 6.

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby D’Arcy Cup

Bye into the Second Round: Clondalkin RFC

First Round Draw: Longford RFC v Gorey RFC.

Second Round Draw: Mullingar RFC v Boyne RFC; Enniscorthy RFC v County Carlow FC; Wicklow RFC v Dundalk RFC; Navan RFC v Kilkenny RFC; Tullamroe RFC v Naas RFC; Wexford Wanderers RFC v Tullow RFC; Athy RFC v Ravens; Clondalkin RFC v Longford RFC/Gorey RFC.

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Fr Godfrey Cup

First Round Draw: Skerries Community School v CBS Naas; Duff Cup Qualifier 1 v Duff Cup Qualifier 4; Wilsons Hospital v Duff Cup Qualifier 3; CBC Monkstown v Presentation College, Bray; Kings Hospital v St Fintan’s High School; Ardscoil na Tríonóide v Duff Cup Qualifier 2; St Andrews College v Temple Carrig School; The High School v St Patrick’s Classical School, Navan.

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

First Round Draw: St Gerard’s School v Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 1; Fr Godfrey Cup Qualifier 2 v St Vincent’s Castleknock College; Newbridge College v Terenure College; Kilkenny College v Blackrock College; St Mary’s College v Gonzaga College; St Michael’s College v Catholic University School; Wesley College v Belvedere College; Clongowes Wood College v Cistercian College Roscrea.

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Vinnie Murray Cup

Byes into the Second Round: St Fintan’s High School, McMullen Cup Qualifier 2.

First Round Draw: McMullen Cup Qualifier 3 v McMullen Cup Qualifier 4; The High School v Catholic University School; Kings Hospital v McMullen Cup Qualifier 1; Ardscoil na Tríonóide v Temple Carrig School; Wilsons Hospital v Skerries Community School; St Gerard’s School v St Andrew’s College.

2023 Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup

First Round Draw: Terenure College v Clongowes Wood College; Cistercian College Roscrea v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 1; St Mary’s College v Wesley College; Blackrock College v Presentation College, Bray; St Michael’s College v Belvedere College; CBC Monkstown v St Vincent’s Castleknock College; Gonzaga College v Vinnie Murray Cup Qualifier 2; Newbridge College v Kilkenny College.