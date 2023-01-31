Positives aplenty as Wicklow footballers survive late Carlow surge

Carlow 2-10

The result from Wicklow’s opening game of the Allianz NFL Division 4 game of 2023 has been viewed from all sorts of angles since Fintan Pierce’s final whistle in front of a lively crowd under lights at Netwatch Cullen Park last Saturday evening.

Dropped points, a valuable point, a saved point, an opportunity lost, a get-out-of-jail result and a learning curve are just some of the takes from the 2-10 to 2-10 share of the spoils on an electric night at the Carlow town venue.

Three points up after 58 minutes and looking the better side, you felt that Wicklow would push on and drive for home for what could be a hugely valuable win away from home for Oisin McConville’s side who had played very well in parts while also coughing up the two goals that the home side had registered in the opening half.

But Carlow, despite being down to 14 after Conor Doyle’s dismissal on a second yellow after just four minutes of the second half, or perhaps because of it to some extent, started to really grow into the game following the introduction of Shane O’Neill and Eric Molloy.

Points from full-forward Darragh Foley, a target man and thorn in the side for Wicklow all night, Shane O’Neill (free) and Conor Crowley drew the sides level as the momentum swung firmly in favour of the home side who were being roared on by a vocal crowd of over 3000 people.

An electric move up the line by Wicklow after a contentious line ball saw Eoin D’Arcy feed Tommy Kelly for what was his first proper touch since coming in and the St Pat’s man took the wise option and fired over for the lead score with 62 on the clock.

But there would be drama still to come. Strong running from Carlow saw the ball worked to Foley who was adjudged to have been fouled and Shane O’Neill drifted over the levelling score.

And there would be one final play. A deliciously struck Mark Jackson restart was fumbled in the middle of the field and Carlow came looking for the winner. They won a free way out and Foley felt he had the range, but his strike was a poor one and the chance was lost.

The final whistle brought a mix of emotions to both sets of players and supporters but there is certainly major potential in both sides if they can learn from the errors and build on the positives.

Wicklow had the dream start under the lights of Netwatch Cullen Park when newly appointed team captain Podge O’Toole finished sweetly to the back of Ciaran Cunningham’s net after the Carlow netminder had saved from Mark Kenny after a sweet Wicklow move.

Carlow were looking to find Darragh Foley inside at every opportunity and one long ball broke to Rathvilly’s Josh Moore, but his finish found only the middle of the upright and the Wicklow defence cleared the danger, swept up the field where Kevin Quinn got on the end of the move and slotted over to make it 1-1 to 0-0.

But Carlow found their feet and started to grow in confidence, Foley firing over a fine point after the home side had worked the ball well through the hands and then a loose restart ended with a handpassed ball across the square to Ross Dunphy for the equalising score and Carlow’s first goal with four minutes on the clock.

Oisin McConville’s men were working really hard all over the field, with Tom Moran, Malachy Stone, Zach Cullen, Paddy O’Keane, Podge O’Toole, Dean Healy, Cathal Baker, Mark Kenny and Kevin Quinn all fiercely competitive while Jack Kirwan, Eoin D’Arcy and Rory Stokes were not found wanting when required.

D’Arcy had a fine night on the frees, bagging his first after 10 after a foul on Kevin Quinn, one of many on the Blessington man by a ruthless Carlow defence.

Carlow had Ciarán Moran playing as sweeper while Wicklow had made several changes to their starting 15, Paul McLoughlin coming in at full-back to do battle with Foley, Eoin Murtagh pushing out to centre-back, Jack Kirwan beginning life in both halves on the edge of the square before moving out to the half-forward line and Rory Stokes operating at centre half-forward.

Eoin D’Arcy would have a fine night on the frees, firing over four, his first returning Wicklow to the front, but Carlow were looking threatening from early doors, especially when the likes of Jamie Clarke and Josh Moore got ball in hand and ran hard at the Wicklow defence, Clarke making things all square after 14.

A converted D’Arcy free and a wicked Dean Healy effort that crashed back off the post was followed by a Darragh Foley wide, and Carlow were handed their second goal when Mark Jackson came out to collect a high ball only for it to spill into the path of the classy Jordan Morrissey who rifled home off the ground to the back of the Wicklow net with 20 gone.

Both Carlow goals came from unforced errors but apart from those two moments, Mark Jackson had a fine game, gathering several long balls, proving accurate off his short kick-outs and pulling off a wicked save in the second half for what would have been a game-changing score for the home side.

Foley opened the lead to three from a free, but all changed in the next few minutes when Eoin D’Arcy sent over a free for yet another foul on the busy Kevin Quinn and a thundering goal from the rampaging Eoin Murtagh that began life when Cathal Baker undertook one of his flying runs up the wing.

Foley and Jackson exchanged frees, Wicklow’s for another foul on Quinn, before Eoin D’Arcy would see another free come back off the upright before Mark Jackson looked to have given Wicklow a two-point lead with a well-struck effort from the floor with 39 gone.

But Carlow would come with a late surge and harvest a sloppy point from Wicklow’s point of view with Jordan Morrisey doing the damage to leave it 2-6 to 2-5.

The arrival of Andy Maher to the fray gave Wicklow another attacking option and when Wicklow opened up the three-point gap and Carlow went down to 14 things were looking pretty.

Maher had been introduced in place of Rory Stokes who the announcer had described as Rory Stories as he left the field causing a ripple of laughter to ring around the ground.

Plenty of positives from Wicklow in that second half but they will need to learn how to finish games off.

Andy Maher’s point was sweet, and he might have had a goal as well, and Tommy Kelly looked lively when introduced but Carlow, driven on by a passionate home support, grabbed the game by the neck and wrestled a draw thanks to some fine play by themselves and some frustrating things from Wicklow’s point of view.

Lots to build on ahead of the visit of a wounded Sligo this weekend after the Yeats men lost out to Laois at home by 0-11 to 2-11. A win for Wicklow in Echelon Park and the season ignites.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-3, 3f); Tom Moran, Paul McLoughlin, Malachy Stone; Zach Cullen, Eoin Murtagh (1-0) Paddy O’Keane; Podge O’Toole (1-0) (Capt.), Dean Healy; Jack Kirwan, Rory Stokes, Cathal Baker; Mark Kenny, Kevin Quinn (0-1), Eoin D’Arcy (0-4, 4f). Subs: Andy Maher (0-1) for R Stokes (42), Tommy Kelly (0-1) for C Baker (64), JP Hurley for J Kirwan (64).

Carlow: Ciaran Cunningham; Shane Buggy, Mikey Bambrick, Jonah Dunne; Seanie Bambrick, Jordan Morrissey (1-1), Conor Doyle; Niall Hickey, Liam Brennan; Josh Moore, Ciarán Moran, Jamie Clarke (0-1); Ross Dunphy (1-0), Darragh Foley (0-5, 3f) (Capt.), Conor Crowley (0-1). Subs: Colm Hulton for J Dunne (H/T), Mark Furey for C Moran (53), Shane O’Neill (0-2, 2f) for L Brennan (55), Eric Molloy for S Bambrick (60).

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)