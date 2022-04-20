Positive vibes from Duffy

The last time Wicklow faced Laois, it was at a time of turbulence for the footballers. Colin Kelly had stepped away two weeks earlier and, in his place, came Gary Duffy and Alan Costello as joint managers.

In soccer, where managerial changes come at a reliably frequent rate, such a change can see a team benefit from the ‘new manager bump’, whereby the new state of play can lead to a surge in form on the field. In GAA, however, such instances are far rarer and, when it came to Laois coming to Aughrim, the game that followed was indicative of a set-up in flux.

“There are positives to take out of it,” insisted Gary Duffy ahead of this weekend’s huge Leinster championship clash with Laois in Aughrim.

“The first half was tight enough. I know, in the second half, there is definitely positives to take out of it. I think they scored 1-9 from our turnovers alone so if we can fix that area and become a bit better set up in defence, hopefully, we can keep their score down.

“It probably was a disruptive two weeks leading up to it, but again, we kind of tried to put a stamp on it and maybe we did that too early, I don’t know, but we still used the same bunch of players so it shouldn’t have been that disruptive, but you can’t really ignore what went on. It was going to have an effect,” he added.

That 1-17 to 0-8 loss was the penultimate nail in the coffin of Wicklow’s relegation from Division 3 of the national league and came after a 2-14 to 1-11 loss to Laois in the O’Byrne Cup.

This Sunday, the two sides face off in Aughrim once again in the Leinster championship, as Wicklow hope for the afternoon to prove third time lucky.

The results that followed that deflating loss to Laois suggested optimism, with the 0-20 to 2-13 away to Longford before rounding out the league with a 2-17 to 1-13 loss to eventual champions Louth at Aughrim; Wicklow were down by just two at half-time after a solid first period during which Paddy O’Keane stood up to the task of man-marking Sam Mulroy.

Still, though, Duffy admitted that, in the week immediately following that final game over Louth, the training pitch workrate was dialled down as the team, both players and management, reflected on where things had gone wrong in the league.

“They have been going well since the league. The first week, we kind of eased off slightly and then kicked on for the next three weeks. It has been going well.

“Between management and, collectively, with the group, as well, we went over where we went well and where we need to improve.

“One main thing was the number of turnovers we were conceding, which we have worked on, especially because, if you look at Laois, the majority of their scores have been opposition turnovers, so we just need to be safer with the ball, basically, without being too conservative.”

The good news for Wicklow is the return of Andy Maher from injury, with Duffy confirming that he had recovered from a hamstring issue and is back in full training. On the flip side, Jamie Snell is likely to miss the game through injury, while Eoin Murtagh is on excursion to Australia.

Wicklow may have lost to Sunday’s visitors on two occasions this year, but Duffy believes that, should they play to their best and limit the mistakes and sloppiness that haunted them against Laois, they will be able to pick up the championship scalp.

Duffy admitted they are out to avenge that league defeat this year, but there is more to it.

“There would be a small bit of it, but the championship is a different kind of football altogether.

“This will be our third time playing them. We played them in the O’Byrne Cup, we played them in the league,

“Hopefully, we will have learned enough, and we are confident enough that we can turn them over on Sunday.

“If we play to our strengths, I know it might sound simple, but if we play to our strengths and we nullify theirs as much as possible, I think we have enough to come out on top.”