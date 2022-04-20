Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Positive vibes from Duffy

Wicklow ‘confident’ of win

Wicklow joint managers Gary Duffy, left, and Alan Costello during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth. Expand

Close

Wicklow joint managers Gary Duffy, left, and Alan Costello during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth.

Wicklow joint managers Gary Duffy, left, and Alan Costello during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth.

Wicklow joint managers Gary Duffy, left, and Alan Costello during the Allianz Football League Division 3 match between Wicklow and Louth.

wicklowpeople

Andrew Ryan

The last time Wicklow faced Laois, it was at a time of turbulence for the footballers. Colin Kelly had stepped away two weeks earlier and, in his place, came Gary Duffy and Alan Costello as joint managers.

In soccer, where managerial changes come at a reliably frequent rate, such a change can see a team benefit from the ‘new manager bump’, whereby the new state of play can lead to a surge in form on the field. In GAA, however, such instances are far rarer and, when it came to Laois coming to Aughrim, the game that followed was indicative of a set-up in flux.

Privacy