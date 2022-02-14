Positive signs for Wicklow ladies despite defeat to Longford on opening day of National Football League

Wicklow team mascots with some of the squad, from left: Chloe Dwyer, Laurie Ahern, Grainne Murphy, Kate Kelly, Helena Dowling, Sarah Byrne and Ella Parke.

Wicklow 1-12

Longford 1-18

Wicklow fell to an opening day defeat to Longford by 1-18 to 1-12 in the Lidl National Football League Division 3B campaign at a breezy Rathnew GAA Club on Sunday afternoon but there were plenty of positive signs throughout what was a very physical encounter.

Originally scheduled as part of a double header with the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B meeting of Wicklow and Derry in the County Grounds in Aughrim, the ladies fixture was hastily refixed for the Rathnew venue after heavy rain overnight, and a decent crowd attended for what promised to be a very good game.

However, the loss of talented forward Marie Kealy to injury and the concession of a goal from Michelle Farrell right at the death of the first half proved to be tough blows for the home side. Added to that Longford’s running power and strong defence, and the visitors were fully deserving of their six-point win.

New Wicklow boss Leighton Glynn had named a very strong side for the opening game of the campaign, but Longford were lining out with some serious firepower of their own in tenacious full-back Leanne Keegan, capable centre back Katie Crawford, creative midfielder Michelle Farrell and the superb Emer Heaney at full-forward.

Wicklow started very brightly with lively centre forward Sinead McGettigan bagging two points from frees and Laura Hogan adding one from play with Grace Shannon getting Longford off the mark as they played up the ever so slight incline at the lovely Rathnew venue.

Despite the windy conditions there were some fine free-taking skills on display, Michelle Farrell splitting the posts at one end and Laura Hogan replying at the other to leave Wicklow ahead by 0-4 to 0-2 early on.

Longford proved more than capable of moving the ball effortlessly through the lines despite the best efforts of Jessie Byrne, Shannagh Goetelen, Niamh McGettigan and Loran Fusciardi and they were level after 15 thanks to that ability after points from Emer Heaney and Louise Monaghan.

Sinead McGettigan struck the upright for Wicklow before Laura Hogan swung over from play immediately after Marie Kealy and Michelle Farrell had accidentally collided with each other, with Kealy having to leave the fray, being replaced by Lucy Cush from Baltinglass.

A sweet kick-out from Elaine McGrath in the Longford goal set a sweeping move in motion which ended with Grace Shannon firing over just before the first water break to send the sides for refreshments all square at 0-5 apiece.

Most of the second quarter belonged to Longford and they opened up a 0-8 to 0-5 gap on the home side thanks to points from Michelle Farrell (free), Sarah Shannon and Clodagh Lohan in what could be considered a goal chance.

But Wicklow bounced back superbly through two wonderful scores from Sinead McGettigan, both from play before Grace Shannon replied for Longford.

The visiting defence stood strong against a goal chance for Rioghna McGettigan as half-time approached but two pointed frees from the flying Sinead McGettigan looked to have left the sides level at the break with the half-time whistle expected sharply.

But Longford screamed up the field and Michelle Farrell exchanged passes with Ailish Noonan before firing home underneath Wicklow netminder Jackie Kinch for a massively uplifting score just before Angela Gallagher sounded that shrill whistle.

Things looked to be getting away from the home side in the early stages of the second half as Farrell (three, two frees) pushed Longford ahead by 1-12 to 0-9 but in the space of 120 seconds Wicklow had pulled back to within two thanks to a pointed free from Laura Hogan and a converted penalty by Jackie Kinch following a foul on the tricky Clodagh Fox.

Wicklow would have numerous chances over the remainder of the half, including two goal chances, but it would be Longford who would show the greater cohesion and impressive ability to run at pace at the opposition defence and they pushed on through points from Farrell (two frees), Grace Shannon (free), Clodagh Lohan (two) and Emer Heaney to leave them deserved winners by 1-18 to 1-12.

Both sides used a generous sprinkling of substitutes over the course of the game, but it was the Longford side who accommodated the changes with less upset thereby proving more clinical in the second half.

A tough fixture this weekend for the Garden County side but if they can take their chances and grab a win at home against Kildare the world will be their oyster.

Wicklow: Jackie Kinch (Tinahely) (1-0, pen); Emily Hadden (Tinahely), Sarah Jane Winders (Baltinglass), Sarah Hogan (Tinahely); Shannagh Goetelen (Tinahely), Niamh McGettigan (St Patrick’s), Lorna Fusciardi (Foxrock-Cabinteely); Aoife Gorman (Tinahely), Jessie Byrne (Tinahely); Rioghna McGettigan (St Patrick’s), Sinead McGettigan (St Patrick’s) (0-7, 4f), Niamh Cullen (Blessington); Clodagh Fox (St Patrick’s), Laura Hogan (Tinahely) (0-5, 3f), Marie Kealy (Baltinglass). Subs: Lucy Cush, Áine Byrne, Emily Mulhall, Lucy Dunne, Ana Vas, Jessie Hurley, Siofra Adams.

Longford: Elaine McGrath; Shauna McCormack, Leanne Keegan, Emma Doris; Clare Farrell, Katie Crawford, Ailish Noonan; Mairead Victory, Michelle Farrell (1-7, 6f); Lauren McGuire, Grace Shannon (0-4, 1f), Sarah Shannon (0-1); Clodagh Lohan (0-3), Emer Heaney (0-2), Louise Monaghan (0-1). Subs: Niamh Brady, Kamille Burke, Michelle Noonan, Karen McLoughlin.

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Dublin)