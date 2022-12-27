Popular Tommy Kavanagh will be sorely missed

Tommy Kavanagh who passed to his eternal reward on Wednesday, March 2, had a great interest in hurling and football.

He played hurling for Arklow Geraldines for a number of years until he suffered a bad injury when he lost the sight of his eye.

He was a committed Wexford supporter and never missed attending Croke Park and other venues to support the Purple and Gold. A few weeks before his death members of the successful 1996 winning Wexford team came up to see him and thank him for his loyalty to the team over many years.

Tommy was a very popular person and his friends in the ‘Park’ miss him for their daily chat. Tommy Kavanagh was a genuine character a person people look forward to meeting.

The popularity in which he was held was best exemplified by the large attendance at the funeral.

To his family and wide circle of friends, we offer our deepest sympathy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.