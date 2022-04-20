Poignant double for Philip Sheane at first meeting of 2022

Members of Sheane Family together with Formula Vee and Formula Sheane drivers take part in a minutes round of applause in memory of the late David Sheane who was laid to rest on Wednesday. Mondello Park, Donore, Co. Kildare.

The first car race meeting of the year usually fills competitors and fans with a sense of joy and relief that the long winter break is over. They can get back to getting the fix of adrenaline and catch up with friends in the paddock they have not seen since the last race meeting of 2021.

One friend that sadly will not be in the paddock anymore is David Sheane. The man who epitomised sport in motorsport.

The Blainroe man, who brought Formula Vee to Ireland and help so many people because of this race at an affordable cost compared to other classes by designing and building his own cars for over 40 years, sadly passed away recently.

In the year 2000 he once again helped the clubman by introducing a new class that was more powerful than a Vee but cheaper to run than a Formula Ford.

Now in its 22nd year, Formula Sheane is still going strong. As a mark of respect drivers from both Formula Vee and Formula Sheane gathered on the grid and gave a minute’s round of applause in memory of David.

When the cars lined up for the first Formula Sheane race of the day it would be a reversed grid to that of the qualifying results. The class wanted to make it a bit more interesting for the spectators and drivers alike.

Richie Adams and newcomer Mike Dermody found themselves lining up on the front row with favourites Philip Sheane and Richard Kearney starting on the back row.

As the lights went out it was Adams who raced ahead and led the field into turn one followed by Brendan Carr. Mark Keenan was in third but he made short work of Carr to get up to second place.

Starting from the back is always hard but can also be easy to get caught up in another person’s accident. So, care has to be taken in the opening laps until the races settle down. Kearney and Sheane knew this, and both kept out of trouble although Sheane got the worst start over Kearney and made a bit more work for himself than he had to.

Keenan was on a flyer and by lap two he was in the lead. Adams though was not for letting him get away and hung on closely behind. Behind these two Brendan Carr after a good start, had mechanical issues and dropped to the back of the grid and eventually retired. Garrett McKenna and Chris Dunne settled into a battle of their own. By now Kearney and Sheane were moving up the field rapidly and were closing in on the first three.

By lap five Sheane had moved into second with Kearney right behind in third but a lap later the roles reversed allowing Keenan another lap in the lead. By lap eight he was back to third but could not hold the pace of the two men ahead although a slipping clutch did not help matters.

Now the two fastest men were out on their own. The more cars on the grid the better it is for the class but sometimes it only takes two to make a race. In typical Formula Sheane style this was turning into another thriller.

Both Kearney and Sheane pushed each other as hard as they could. Kearney sliding his car on the exit of turns one and two as he tried to put the power down as early as he could.

Sheane hounded the Carlow man in what had to be a race he wanted to win so badly for his late cousin David and as he is not contesting a full year this year it made it all the more important.

With time running out he made his move with three laps to go and pushed ahead on the last lap to take the chequered flag. Behind the top three Garrett McKenna and Richie Adams had a ding-dong battle of their own swapping places three times with McKenna coming out on top this time.

A fitting winner for the first of the two scheduled for the day in what was a difficult week. It was nice to see new men up the front for a while which gave them experience that will stand to them as the season goes on.

For race two the grid was again in reverse order and Richie Adams once more led the field into turn one. Mike Dermody initially made a good start but slotted in behind Adams.

The two quick men at the back in Sheane and Adams made light work of the field this time and sliced through the field in the opening laps. Sheane made a much better start in this one and by the end of lap one was up to second place.

Chris Dunne made a rare mistake and spun at the first corner, dropping to last and gave himself a lot of work to do for the remainder of the race. The experience of leading in the early part of race one helped Adams enormously in this one. He wasn’t going to give up the lead easily and fought off Sheane over the next number of laps. Then disaster struck the third-place man Kearney, a broken throttle cable sidelining the Carlow man just as he was closing in on the front two.

This elevated Mike Dermody back up to third, but he was coming under increasing pressure from Garrett McKenna in fourth and by lap four he was past. On the same lap Sheane made his move for the lead and got through.

Anyone who thought he was going clear off from here was wrong as he was repassed by Adams a lap later.

The Dublin musician was playing the gig of his life in this one and again held his lead for the next couple of laps. Sheane again got by, but his lead only lasted a lap. Adams found another way by. If the first was good this was up there with it.

Brendan Carr and Mark Keenan were also having a good scrap of their own, but the clutch issue was still hampering Keenan as he didn’t have the pace he had at the start of race one.

Chris Dunne, however, was flying back up through the pack and by lap 12 was back up to fifth. Carr sadly again was forced out with mechanical issues. McKenna was safe in third.

By lap eight Sheane was into the lead again and this time he got his head down a pulled out a gap and a pace Adams could not match. He set the fastest lap of the race with a 58.355 seconds.

He cruised home to take the chequered flag to make it two from two and it was a fitting and deserved double to bring some joy to the Sheane family this week. It was great to see new faces on the podium with Adams and McKenna taking second and third.

The next race is in Bishopscourt in county Down in four weeks time. With Sheane not down to race, there could be a new name on the winner’s trophy at the fast-flowing northern circuit.