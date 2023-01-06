Plenty of potential despite Wicklow’s Kehoe Cup defeat to Meath in season opener

Wicklow 1-11

Meath 0-18

The baltic breeze that whipped down the field at Bray Emmets GAA Club during the Kehoe Cup clash of Casey O’Brien’s Wicklow and Meath might not have done the Garden County hurlers any favours but hopefully the winds of change sweeping through the county hurling scene will lead them to league safety and escape from the Nicky Rackard Cup later this year.

Not opening up a sufficient advantage on the scoreboard with the blustery and bitingly cold elements at their backs and the concession of far too many soft frees which were punished by Podge O’Hanrahan are two of the main reasons why Wicklow lost out by four to Seoirse Bulfin’s men, who they will meet again in the opening round of the Division 2B league in Navan on February 4.

With a collection of Bray Emmets players and a few other recognisable names still to return and fight for a starting jersey, and given the quality already in the ranks, hopes are high that Casey O’Brien, Leighton Glynn, Billy Cuddihy and Graham Keogh can unite a strong squad and lead the Garden County hurlers to better days in 2023.

The sides were level at the break in this entertaining tussle at 1-7 to 0-10, Andy O’Brien converting a penalty he won himself after six minutes and firing over four points (two frees) as the St Patrick’s man announced himself back on the inter-county scene with a bang.

Wicklow lost the assured Bryan Kearney to injury after 14 minutes with the wily and brave Peter Keane replacing but they were very much toe-to-toe with Meath for that opening half with fine showings from Matthew Traynor, Seanie Germaine and Torna Mulconry who looked very lively in the corner.

Nine wides in that opening half and some aimless efforts that ended up with Meath goalkeeper Conor Ryan would prove costly as it was always going to be a four- or five-point wind at least that was blasting down off the Sugarloaf.

Andy O’Brien was named at centre-forward, but he took up his usual position on the edge of the square from the off with Kiltegan’s Seanie Germaine slipping out to half-forward.

Loose marking on the electric and accurate O’Hanrahan and Cian Rogers allowed them a host of scores in that opening half but you got the sense that this Wicklow team were fully committed and well able for their Royal opponents.

Referee Brian Kearney came down hard on throw balls and overcarrying over the course of the 70 minutes and a delay by Damien Healy allowed Andy O’Brien the chance to fire over Wicklow’s opener early doors.

O’Brien’s well-struck penalty made it 1-1 to 0-2 but Meath looked sharp in transition and were finding their inside men much easier than Wicklow were and led by 0-6 to 1-2 after 16, Mikey Lee with a fine effort for Wicklow.

It was a tight battle for the remainder of the half with Andy O’Brien bagging three points, Pádraig Doran popping over a peach and Torna Mulconry splitting the posts to leave it 1-7 to 0-10 at the break.

Concerns of a Meath tsunami with the wind at their backs seemed unwarranted when Seanie Germaine and Andy (free) pushed Wicklow two ahead in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Royals gathered their thoughts and were level after 12 at 0-13 to 1-12 and had three wides on the board in that time as well.

Andy O’Brien returned Wicklow to the lead for the last time after 15 from a free won by Jack Doyle but that would be the Garden County’s final score of the game while Meath pushed on, helped in no small way by Wicklow mistakes and fouls that can most certainly be improved and reduced with more games and training.

Wicklow did come with a late burst to try salvage something but the Meath defence held strong.

That Meath scored no goals in this game is testament to the hard work and intelligence of Cian Staunton, Dylan Byrne, Peter Keane, Tommy Collins, Sam O’Dowd and Brandon Ryan.

Casey O’Brien takes his soldiers to Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon to face a Carlow side who were thumped by Kildare on Thursday night.

A tough ask for the Wicklow no doubt but as pleasing as a win would be, the most important thing is the performance and getting this side up to speed ahead of their Division 2B and Nicky Rackard Cup campaigns.

Wicklow: Cian Staunton; Dylan Byrne, Bryan Kearney, Tommy Collins; Sam O’Dowd (capt.), Matthew Traynor, Brandon Ryan; Pádraig Doran (0-1), Ronan Manley; Seanie Germaine, Padraig O’Toole, Jack Doyle; Mickey Lee (0-2), Andy O’Brien (1-7, 1p, 5f), Torna Mulconry (0-1). Subs: Peter Keane for B Kearney (14, inj), Andrew Kavanagh for S O’Dowd (H/T); Luke Evans for R Manley (H/T), George O’Brien for M Lee (52), Mark Murphy for J Doyle (58).

Meath: Conor Ryan; Conor Shirren, Adam O’Connor, Brendan McKeon (0-1); Martin Healy, James Toher, Seán Geraghty; Evan Fitzgerald (0-1), Dáire Shine; Damien Healy, Simon Ennis, Luke Horan; Paddy Barnwell, Cian Rogers (0-4), Podge O’Hanrahan (0-13, 11f). Subs: Kyle Donnolly for A O’Connor (H/T), Niall McLarnon for J Toher (42), Nicky Potterton for P Barnwell (50), Paul Kelly for L Horan (55), Killian Swaine for E Fitzgerald (62).

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare)