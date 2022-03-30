Plenty of positives as green shoots appear

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, left, and Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland after the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It’s hard to be anything but positive at the moment.

We’ve had a beautiful spell of weather that we could normally only dream of at this time of year, and the grand stretch in the evening is well and truly here after the clocks sprang forward like playful lambs.

No matter what your sport of choice is, you can’t beat heading down to the local pitch, court or whatever tickles your fancy in the evening for a bit of exercise and fresh air.

The joyful sound and sight of children enjoying training sessions and matches is all around and it’s great to see them away from their Xbox, Playstation or Nintendo Switch and getting out and about.

Speaking of positivity, it was wonderful to see a buzzing crowd at the Aviva on Saturday as the Republic of Ireland held Belgium to a creditable 2-2 draw.

The visitors may have been missing their high-profile stars, but player for player they still would have been expected to get the better of Ireland, and the result, and more importantly the performance, was another sign that we’re heading in the right direction.

Unlike Roberto Martinez, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will never have the luxury of choosing multi-millionaire world stars for his squad, never mind leaving them on a sabbatical, but he is making the most of the pool of players that he has and in a small footballing nation like Ireland consistency is key.

Making wholesale changes is something that the bigger countries can afford to do, as they have an embarrassment of riches in every position, but for Ireland and our ilk it’s all about building momentum and carrying that forward to qualifying campaigns.

At the time of writing I have no idea what the rather underwhelming visit of Lithuania brought, but win lose or draw, Kenny’s plan is really taking shape and green shoots are certainly starting to show.

The raucous atmosphere at the weekend illustrated that the fans are really starting to buy into the Kenny project, and that support made its way on to the pitch as you could see that the players really fed off that fervour.

It’s great to see confidence building after Kenny’s well-documented travails, enduring a rockier start than Sylvester Stallone, going eleven games without a win and seven without scoring a goal.

Unfortunately, we’re not blessed with a squad littered with Premier League players, as other Irish managers have had at their disposal in the not-too-distant past, but the new crop of Boys in Green are giving their all for the cause and it’s beginning to reap rewards.

For the first time in years there seems to be a strategy to our attacking play – a massive step forward from the pump the ball up top and see where our passion will get us malarkey, which was sold to us as the only way forward.

Previous managers talked down the talent at their disposal, despite having way more top-flight players than we have now, whereas Kenny talks them up and trusts them to get the ball down and actually play.

It’s a refreshing approach, and one that’s bearing fruit when you consider Saturday’s draw with Belgium brought Ireland’s unbeaten run to seven, with Portugal and Serbia also failing to win in Dublin.

A year ago Stephen Kenny experienced what was surely the lowest point in his career when Luxembourg came to the Aviva and won 1-0 with a 85th minute winner from Gerson Rodrigues.

The Dubliner has shown remarkable resolve to fight back off the ropes to bring Ireland to a place where casual fans are actually showing interest again.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Ireland long before Kenny took the reins, but it’s an issue he has addressed, and in the five games before the Lithuania match they netted twelve times.

Not everything is rosy though, and we’re far from the finished article, with plenty to work on ahead of the Nations League campaign and next year’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, as unlike many of the big guns strength in depth is an ongoing issue.

However, one thing Kenny certainly does have is strength of character and positivity, and that’s something we can’t get enough of.