Pictures show the action and support for Wicklow GAA and LGFA teams at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon

The Garden County teams played Leitrim in two NFL Division 4 encounters

Through the Chairs! Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne with the Chairman of Wicklow LGFA Stephen McNulty ahead of the double header in Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend. Expand
Ava Cronin having her face painted by Emma Deay at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday. Expand
Wicklow LGFA officials Dominic Leech and Margaret Allen at the double header in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Chloe and Amy Doyle at Echelon Park Aughrim for the Wicklow v. Leitrim NFL Division 4 game last Sunday afternoon. Expand
Des Burton and Dave Murray enjoying a chat at Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Aughrim's Eugene O'Brien enjoying the sunshine in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Amy Doyle watches the action in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Frances O'Connor at Echelon Park Aughrim last Sunday afternoon. Expand
Tommy Murphy shows his dribbling skills during the NFL Division 4 game between Wicklow and Leitrim in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Tony Allen enjoying the double header in Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday. Expand
Roseleen McGrath at Echelon Park Aughrim last Sunday. Expand
Wicklow captain Podge O'Toole fires this ball towards the Leitrim goal. Expand
Wicklow's Niamh Cullen is chased by Leitrim's Carla Le Guen. Expand
JP Hurley and Cathal Baker celebrate after the final whistle. Expand
Wicklow manager Oisin McConville takes a drink during the game against Leitrim in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Mark Jackson about to send this free over the bar in Echelon Park Aughrim. Expand
Wicklow's Meadhbh Deeney comes under pressure from Leitrim's Kasey Bruen. Expand
Wicklow's Marie Kealy battles with Leitrim's Mollie Murphy. Expand
Wicklow's Mark Kenny tries to avoid Leitrim's Conor Reynolds. Expand
Wicklow's Kevin Quinn looks to sidestep Leitrim's Mark Diffley. Expand
Wicklow's JP Hurley gets his pass away as Leitrim's Donal Wrynn challenges. Expand
Wicklow's Mark Kenny struggles under the challenge of Leitrim's Paddy Maguire. Expand
Wicklow's Clodagh Fox tries to get past Leitrim's Mollie Murphy. Expand
Chloe, Grace and Declan O'Keeffe from Knockananna at the Wicklow v. Leitrim game in Echelon Park Aughrim last Sunday. Expand

Through the Chairs! Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne with the Chairman of Wicklow LGFA Stephen McNulty ahead of the double header in Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend.

Echelon Park Aughrim was a busy place on Sunday afternoon with the eagerly anticipated double header of national league games involving the Wicklow Senior men’s and women’s teams against their Leitrim counterparts.

Oisin McConville’s side produced a stunning second half to topple Andy Moran’s charges to the delight of a very decent crowd in the first game but there was no such luck for Gavin Wynne’s Wicklow side who lost out to a strong Leitrim ladies team in the second game. 

Our photographer Joe Byrne was on hand to snap the supporters and the action and here are just some of the snaps from the day.   

