Pictures show the action and support for Wicklow GAA and LGFA teams at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon

The Garden County teams played Leitrim in two NFL Division 4 encounters
Echelon Park Aughrim was a busy place on Sunday afternoon with the eagerly anticipated double header of national league games involving the Wicklow Senior men’s and women’s teams against their Leitrim counterparts.
Oisin McConville’s side produced a stunning second half to topple Andy Moran’s charges to the delight of a very decent crowd in the first game but there was no such luck for Gavin Wynne’s Wicklow side who lost out to a strong Leitrim ladies team in the second game.
Our photographer Joe Byrne was on hand to snap the supporters and the action and here are just some of the snaps from the day.