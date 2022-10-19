Phelan drives Avondale to victory over Éire Óg Greystones

Pat Dunne presents the Wicklow People man of the match award to Avondale's Will Phelan.

Pat Dunne presents Avondale joint captains Kevin Murphy and Tyler O'Neill with the under-13 'B' Plate after their side defeated a gallant Éire Óg Greystones in the final at Ballinakill.

The Avondale under-13 hurling team who defeated Éire Óg Greystones in the 'B' Plate final in Ballinakill.

Avondale 1-7

Éire Óg 2-2

Avondale took the spoils in the under-13 ‘B’ plate final in a keenly contested game with Éire Óg Greystones in Ballinakill on Monday evening last.

It was nip and tuck throughout a competitive game between two well-matched sides.

Éire Óg got off to a flying start when Arthur Lane rifled to the roof of the Avondale net in the third minute after a sublime pass from Jayden Byrne.

Avondale were off target with a couple of good scoring chances before Leighton O’Toole got them off the mark with a point from distance.

Éire Og broke up the field with Tom Fox finding Arthur Lane with an inch-perfect pass and Lane rifled home his second of the evening from close range to close out the opening quarter as Greystones lead 2-0 to a solitary point.

Avondale eventually settled into the game after a nervy start, Eoghan Doyle took the fight to Éire Óg as he split the uprights with an outrageous point.

Shane Kennedy harvested another white flag for the ’Dales before Sal Maxwell steadied the ship with a well worked point in the 25th minute to stretch the lead out to four.

Cillian McInerney looked in for a third goal for Éire Óg but Cameron Byrne brilliantly saved from the Greystones man.

Avondale took the paint of the wrong side of the uprights twice before the half-time whistle sounded with the score reading 2-01 to 0-3 at the interval.

A mighty goal by the industrious Willie Phelan on the restart put Avondale back in the contest after great work by Tyler O’Neill and Tiarnan Byrne Cahill.

Will Phelan’s sheer persistence in the second half dragged his team back into the game. Phelan struck an equalising point moments later after a great solo run through the heart of the Greystones defence.

Back came Éire Óg with John Boyle restoring the lead in a welter of excitement after good work from Jayden Byrne to close out the third quarter, but this, unbelievably, would be their last score of the game as Avondale cranked up the pressure in a hectic finish.

Phelan levelled matters from the next attack before Leighton O’Toole edged the ’Dales ahead late on. Willie Phelan closed out the game with a great point from the wing just before the full-time whistle sounded.

Coiste na nÓg Chairman Pat Dunne presented Will Phelan with the Wicklow People man of the match award and then presented joint captains Kevin Murphy and Tyler O’Neill to spark of wild celebrations by the Avondale faithful.

Avondale: Cameron Byrne; Harry Cullen, Kevin Murphy, Trevor John Heffernan; Jake Browne, Tyler O’Neill; Adam Montey, Will Phelan (1-3); Bobby Dease, Eoghan Doyle (0-1); Leighton O’Toole (0-2), Charlie Cullen, Tiarnan Byrne Cahill. Subs: Shane Kennedy (0-1), JJ Quigley, Conor Kelly, Joe Byrne, Logan Nolan, Noah Porter, Matt Byrne, Rhys Kinsella

Éire Óg Greystones: Sean Donnelly; Hugo Fallon, Harrison Lynch, Lucas O’Shea; Donnacha Hinphey, Abhay Byrne; Tom Fox; Cillian McInerney; John O’Boyle (0-1), Declan Shanahan; Jayden Byrne, Arthur Lane (2-0), Tadgh De Roiste. Subs: Sal Maxwell (0-1), Tom Malone

Referee: James Phelan (St Pats)