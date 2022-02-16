Perfect ten for St. Patrick’s as they move to top of table

St. Anthony's player Roger Conroy with his daughter Isabelle at the Harry Griffith Cup clash with Garden County A.

Under-19 League

St. Patrick’s netted the perfect ten on Saturday as they moved to the top of the Under-19 League with a 10-1 win over Arklow United.

James Cardiff was in scintillating form for the winners, helping himself to five goals, while Cathal Baker added a double and Ryan Kavanagh, Cormac McGraynor and Christian Carter chipped in with a goal apiece.

Cian Reilly grabbed a consolation goal for United.

Rathnew AFC made it three wins from five with an impressive 4-0 victory over Arklow Town at Shamrock Park.

The Village got their noses in front after 15 minutes when Ross Quinn lobbed the goalkeeper and they went in with a one-goal advantage at the break.

Half-time substitute Toby Curran quickly made his mark on the game, going on a mazy run and firing a shot to the net off the crossbar to double Rathnew’s lead.

Striker Jack Gregory then made it 3-0, and Curran added his second, with another assured finish, to complete the scoring.

Coolboy Rangers netted a late winner to get their first victory on the board when edging out Wicklow Rovers U-19s 2-1 at the Whitegates on Friday evening.

Zack Furlong and Macdara O’Neill scored for the winners, with Ewan Culbert netting for Rovers.