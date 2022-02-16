Wicklow

Perfect ten for St. Patrick’s as they move to top of table

Under-19 League

St. Patrick’s netted the perfect ten on Saturday as they moved to the top of the Under-19 League with a 10-1 win over Arklow United.

James Cardiff was in scintillating form for the winners, helping himself to five goals, while Cathal Baker added a double and Ryan Kavanagh, Cormac McGraynor and Christian Carter chipped in with a goal apiece.

Cian Reilly grabbed a consolation goal for United.

Rathnew AFC made it three wins from five with an impressive 4-0 victory over Arklow Town at Shamrock Park.

The Village got their noses in front after 15 minutes when Ross Quinn lobbed the goalkeeper and they went in with a one-goal advantage at the break.

Half-time substitute Toby Curran quickly made his mark on the game, going on a mazy run and firing a shot to the net off the crossbar to double Rathnew’s lead.

Striker Jack Gregory then made it 3-0, and Curran added his second, with another assured finish, to complete the scoring.

Coolboy Rangers netted a late winner to get their first victory on the board when edging out Wicklow Rovers U-19s 2-1 at the Whitegates on Friday evening.

Zack Furlong and Macdara O’Neill scored for the winners, with Ewan Culbert netting for Rovers.

