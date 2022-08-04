Paul Garrigan’s magical adventure with mighty Meath ladies comes to an end

Paul Garrigan has revealed that his time with the Meath ladies football team is over.

Paul Garrigan has confirmed that his time as coach with the Meath ladies football team has come to an end after almost six memorable years involved in what is surely one of the most incredible sports stories to ever emerge from the LGFA world.

The Wicklow GDA and Meath native along with Baltinglass club colleagues Shane Wall and Paddy Dowling joined the Royal County set up at the request of new manager Eamonn Murray in 2017 during what was a dark time for the Meath county team.

At that time, they were far down in Division 3 but given the player pool available and a renewed hope and structure, they set off on a journey few would have even dreamed was possible.

It’s been an amazing journey,” said Paul Garrigan days after helping the defending All-Ireland champions back up their seismic 2021 victory over Dublin with a convincing victory over Kerry.

“It’s been so enjoyable to watch that team go from where they were to the pinnacle of ladies Gaelic football in this country. It was an amazing opportunity to work with some really talented footballers and to help them develop and progress to the place where they are now.

“From my point of view, it has also been a tough job. It’s not simple, balancing such a role and holding down your own job and making time for family given the journey involved from Baltinglass. There’s so much involved, from team selection meetings, planning the sessions, one-to-one meetings, arranging pitches and more. It’s been so enjoyable but also very tiring,” he added.

A glance at the stats for this Meath team will show you the immense journey they have undertaken since Eamonn Murray and his Balto boys took over.

A Leinster Intermediate crown in 2017, beaten in the All-Ireland Intermediate final in 2018. Division 3 champions in 2019 and All-Ireland Intermediate winners in 2020. And then on to 2021 where they captured the Holy Grail and defied horrendous odds by defeating the dominant Dubs. They also secured the Division 2 league title that year.

And then 2022! Division 1 champions and back-to-back All-Ireland champions. To be fair, someone should make a documentary about this.

But now Paul Garrigan has confirmed that his part in this epic voyage is at an end. Work, life and family have his diary jam-packed for the foreseeable future and continuing the massive effort required to help foster and maintain a winning culture would be a major overload.

It’s been some adventure though!

“It’s been amazing, it really has. But the journey is over now. Hopefully I’ll have new challenges in the near future but not just right now. I need a rest,” he said.