Pats on the prowl

Baltinglass 3-7

St Patrick’s 4-14

As league performances go, this one from St Patrick’s against Baltinglass in Baltinglass last Friday night was up there with the best of them.

There’s a temptation there to write here that all the other teams in the Senior football championship should be concerned after the stunning football that was produced at a break-neck pace that Kevin O’Brien’s side couldn’t live with for much of this tie, but championship feels like a lifetime away, and this was league, in March, under lights. A measure of calm is required.

But still! 2-5 to 0-0 up before the end of the first quarter, 3-9 to 1-4 at the break. 14 minutes had elapsed before the first free was awarded. Dear Lord in heaven, this was champagne stuff. Feverish defending. Moving the ball at a lightning pace and mostly before contact. Holding when required. Switching the direction of the attack with purpose. Punching devastating holes. Creating overlaps. And some wicked scores. And on and on and on. And you can throw in that Pat’s were without Dean Healy, Patrick O’Keane and Niall Donnelly.

The facts required to calm the heart flutters include the fact that Baltinglass were without the likes of Pat Burke, Mark Jackson, Tommy Murphy, and Mikey English. Baltinglass won the second half by 2-3 to 1-5 and should have had two more goals but for fine saves from Ian Murphy. Kevin O’Brien’s side looked electric in the closing stages, moving the ball with wizardry through the hands as they looked to make an impact on the scoreboard.

To counter that, you could say that Pat’s had made five changes at this stage and had run themselves ragged but nevertheless, for the Baltinglass supporters who had watched the first 45 minutes in almost stunned silence, the last 15 were certainly more pleasing.

It was the engine room that provided St Pat’s with their dominance. Conducted by the effortless class of Paudge McWalter, you had the athletic prowess of Matthew Traynor, John Crowe, Conor O’Brien, Cian O’Brien, Niall Delahunt, Paul O’Brien and Luca Rampersaud tormenting the Baltinglass defence as they attacked relentlessly.

Tommy Kelly (mark), Ciaran McGettigan and Bryan Doyle rapidly opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 gap with Baltinglass registering a wide from William Brien and a shot dropped short to Ian Murphy in that time.

Matthew Traynor would grab the first of the game’s seven goals with seven gone, punching a monstrous hole in the Baltinglass rearguard thanks to a sublime pass from Bryan Doyle and lashing home past Rogers.

Baltinglass dropped another shot short at the other end, but things were looking horribly bad when Tommy Kelly flicked home a high ball that had been drifted across the square by Bryan Doyle for the second goal with just nine minutes elapsed.

The visitors should have had a third when Luca Rampersaud rampaged through and fired over with only Rogers to beat but that point made it 2-4 to 0-0, and Baltinglass were struggling big time.

Adam Keogh fired wide from a tight angle and when Chris Grimes made a fine mark from the kick-out and the ball was worked into the St Pat’s square there was nobody there to take advantage.

Paudge McWalter’s class was on display throughout this contest, and he fisted over a great score that was made possible by the vision of Cian O’Brien whose pass sent the former Wicklow star into an acre of space.

Thankfully, from a Baltinglass point of view, they got up and running on the scoreboard when John Keogh swung over a free, the first of the game with 15 gone. An amazing statistic given the pace at which this game was being played.

The same man added a second after 19 minutes but that was 60 seconds after Ciaran McGettigan had buried the ball in the back of the Baltinglass net to suggest that this game was all about damage control for the home side at this stage.

Slowly but surely, Baltinglass started to gain a bit of a foothold. They went wide with a goal chance after 23. McGettigan fired over a stunner at the other end, but Sean Doody curled over a beauty in very heavy traffic and when McWalter (a dreamy effort off his left) and John McGrath (shackled up to this point by Wayne Doyle) exchanged points it was 3-8 to 0-4.

But it’s almost impossible to keep quality down for an entire game. And John McGrath gave his team and supporters a sliver of hope when he fired home a volley from a breaking ball sent in by John Keogh.

Baltinglass would drop another effort short, and Tommy Kelly would end the half as he began, by firing over a wicked score, to leave it 3-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Adam McHugh was introduced at the break for Baltinglass, and he had an immediate impact, playing a key role in the move that led to Adam Keogh’s goal 30 seconds in when John McGrath’s effort at a point came back off the post and dropped kindly into the hands of the waiting Keogh right in front of Ian Murphy’s goal.

St Pat’s had also made changes. Sean O’Brien coming in for Luca Rampersaud and taking up position in the full-forward line with McGettigan moving to the wing. And it was McGettigan who got St Pat’s up and running on the scoreboard in the second half with a fine score from a pass by McWalter.

Adam McHugh cut the deficit to 3-10 to 2-5 with four gone but Bryan Doyle replied with a free for the visitors who always seemed able to score with relative ease.

Tom Burke and Chris Grimes had switched at this stage, Burke moving out to try and curb the impact of McWalter, Grimes retreating to attempt to manage the threat of Tommy Kelly.

A John Keogh free made it 3-11 to 2-6 but Pat’s out the foot down again and added a rapid and punishing 1-3, the goal from the absolutely superb John Crowe who was a thorn in the Baltinglass side all night.

That made it 4-14 to 2-6 with 18 gone in the second half. If Pat’s were looking for negatives, one might be that they didn’t score in this match again.

If Baltinglass were looking for positives, one might be that they bossed the closing stages, and looked electric in attack, having two goal chances saves and proving successful with another, that from the boot of Adam McHugh who most definitely put his hand up for a starting spot in the next game thanks to his abrasive and energetic showing.

Early days. A big win for St Pat’s. A bad defeat for Baltinglass.

A long, long way to championship.

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Patrick Kirwan, Tom Burke, Liam Cullen; Stephen Heaslip, Chris Grimes, Karl Furlong; Sean Doody (0-1), Jason Kennedy; William Brien, John Keogh (0-3, 3f), Tadhg O’Toole; Lee Furlong, John McGrath (1-2), Adam Keogh (1-0). Subs: Adam McHugh (1-1) for A Keogh (H/T), Hugh O’Toole for S Heaslip (42), Robert McHugh for L Furlong (49), John Murray for W Brien (49)

St Patrick’s: Ian Murphy; Aidan Dunne, Wayne Doyle, Mark O’Brien; Conor O’Brien, Niall Delahunt, Cian O’Brien; Matthew Traynor (1-0), John Crowe (1-0); Paul O’Brien, Paudge McWalter (0-2), Luca Rampersaud (0-1); Bryan Doyle (0-3, 2f), Ciaran McGettigan (1-3), Tommy Kelly (1-5). Subs: Sean O’Brien for L Rampersaud (H/T), Aaron Lynch for C O’Brien (55), Matthew Ryan for C McGettigan (55), Harry Hodgkinson for P O’Brien (58), Dylan Kavanagh for B Doyle (58)

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)

