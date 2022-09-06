Patience the key as Baltinglass come through tough Avondale test in Wicklow Senior football championship

Baltinglass 2-10

Avondale 0-8

Baltinglass manager Kevin O’Brien said that patience was the key to his side eventually putting Avondale to the sword last weekend to secure a SFC semi-final spot against An Tóchar.

They were also helped by the class of John McGrath, the defensive capabilities of Chris Grimes and Arun Daly Danne, the superb goalkeeping of Mark Jackson and a strong bench that was used to very good effect.

The ’Dales were never going to be an easy prospect in a county quarter-final but the unavailability of Saoirse Kearon for the game was a big blow for Lloyd Colfer. Nevertheless, there were still big units of men all over the field and players of the quality of Cian Óhannain, Zach Cullen, Barry Sheehan, Eoin Baker, Conor Byrne, Oisin and Cormac McGraynor and the experienced Eugene Dunne so any suggestion of an easy win for Baltinglass was nonsense.

Read More

“We treated Avondale just as we treated Donard. We were very cautious of them. This is match two and we wanted to get to match three. We knew the way they set up. We played them twice in the league and we’ve studied them professionally and we treated them with huge respect,” said Kevin O’Brien after the game.

“We had to have a lot of patience and that’s the way it’s going to have to be. Patience is key. You have to find a way, try to work a channel and eventually the goal came so they had to come out and play a little bit,” he added.

The first goal for Baltinglass wouldn’t arrive until the 48th minute when Adam McHugh fed Jack Kirwan and the rampaging midfielder would make no mistake by lashing home past a helpless Brian Burke in the Avondale goal.

It was a goal that sent Baltinglass on their way but Avondale supporters will wonder what might have been had Mark Jackson not pulled off one of the best reflex saves possibly ever made in Aughrim after Oisin McGraynor had rifled a shot towards the top corner at the dressing room end of Aughrim only for the netminder to somehow get a hand up and direct it over for a point.

A goal here would have levelled the game and who knows what might have happened.

The scoring up to that point had been relatively low, with Baltinglass leading by 0-8 to 0-5 and Avondale’s attack had been badly stunted by the efforts of Grimes and Daly Danne as they shackled both Conor Byrne and Oisin McGraynor to the best of their abilities.

Avondale were using Eoin Baker as a sweeper in front of John McGrath who had Cian Óhannain for company while Billy Cullen was the extra man in the Baltinglass defence.

Baltinglass opened up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the 10th minute, McGrath, the impressive Kevin Murphy and McGrath again while Avondale would register three wides before notching their first score through Cormac McGraynor thanks to superb work from the brother Oisin.

It was level by the quarter-hour mark. A mark by Oisin from a Zach Cullen ball and a pointed free from the Avondale full-forward and Baltinglass knew they were in a game.

Avondale had chances to take the lead, but Conor Byrne went wide and Oisin McGraynor dropped one short to Jackson. At the other end, McGrath would let very few chances slip away, bagging two frees to push Balto back in front.

Brian Burke punched a dangerous ball clear at his end while moments later Conor Byrne nearly had a goal only for his effort to be saved on the line. The collision with Jackson left the Avondale attacker needing treatment.

Jason Kennedy registered a sweet score as the half neared its end and Oisin McGraynor can only wonder what might have been when Arun Daly Danne blocked his goalbound shot at the death of the first half with Baltinglass leading by 0-6 to 0-3.

Cormac McGraynor has his effort blocked by Billy Cullen, but the ball was worked to Oisin McGraynor who hit the deck in the square, but Ian Culbert wasn’t hearing of a penalty.

Johnny Keogh fired over a sweet score, but this was answered by a Zach Cullen free. In between Barry Sheehan had plucked a ball from the heavens from a kick-out but was then blown for overcarrying rather than awarded a mark as he was desiring.

A John McGrath free and McGraynor’s point that looked destined to be a ripper of a goal brought us to 0-8 to 0-5 but two Avondale wides kept the gap at three until Kirwan powered home the game’s opening goal.

Mark Jackson drilled over a stunner; Conor Byrne replied but the fatal blow was delivered when Tommy Keogh finished soccer-style to back of Brian Burke’s net in a move that came about because of savage defending at the other end that earned Kevin O’Brien’s men a free.

Adam McHugh and Conor Byrne (free) exchanged scores and Oisin McGraynor swung over a free with 11 Baltinglass players blocking his route to goal and in many ways this summed up the story of the game. Avondale tried as best they could but Baltinglass were just not going to be budged.

“This is just the semi-final stage, there’s no silverware handed out yet,” said Kevin O’Brien. “Any of the teams left in it are going to be hard beaten and all teams are preparing well. We haven’t played for a month. You can play all the challenge games you like but look at An Tóchar there, they’ve played four matches, we haven’t even played our third yet. Look, nothing beats championship matches in Aughrim and two weeks now (until the semi-final) and we’re happy it’s not four. We’ll get the wounded sorted and rehab and whoever we get we’ll go at it,” he added.

The impact of his subs and his defence were two pleasing aspects of the performance.

“It’s something we’re trying to do, get guys to come off the bench and keep the intensity going. That’s what they’re there for.

“We don’t want anyone happy to sit on the bench. We want them to challenge players for their positions and if they get a chance and they take it it’s going to be your jersey. But look, they’re an honest bunch and we’re very, very happy with them.

“They’re two top players in the county (Oisin McGraynor and Conor Byrne) and for there to be no goals is a huge boost for our defence.

“We played two young lads on them (Chris) Grimes had a savage game (on Conor Byrne).

“He played a bit of a championship match last year so this is his first real match.

“Arun (Daly Danne) is a new guy and he’s settled down.

“They’re two class players (Oisin McGraynor and Conor Byrne) and they can hurt you in a second,’ he added.

And a word for Mark Jackson’s save.

‘Super save. That’s what he’s there for. We’re disappointed that the shot was created but that’s why he’s there, to make those saves,” he added.

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson (0-1, f); Arun Daly Danne, John Murray, Billy Cullen; Karl Furlong, Chris Grimes, Kevin Murphy (0-1); Jason Kennedy (0-1), Jack Kirwan (1-0); Paddy Kirwan, Johnny Keogh (0-1), Pat Burke; John McGrath (0-5, 3f), Tommy Keogh (1-0), Adam McHugh (0-1). Subs: Tadhg O’Toole for P Kirwan (42), Patrick Whelan for K Furlong (48), Stephen Heaslip for K Murphy (57), Dan Kelly for A McHugh (60+1).

Avondale: Brian Burke; Cian Óhannain, Padraig Geoghegan, Shane Beevor; Sean Gaha, Zach Cullen (0-1, f), Aaron Baker; Barry Sheehan, Eoin Baker; Ryan Cahill, Conor Byrne (0-2, 2f), Eugene Dunne; Cormac McGraynor (0-1), Oisin McGraynor (0-2, 1m, 2f), Cathal Baker. Subs: Ross Ward for C Byrne (27, blood, reversed at half-time), Ross Ward for C McGraynor (37), Sean McGraynor for D Cahill (49), Shane Browne for E Dunne (52), Ollie Matthews for B Sheehan (58).

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)