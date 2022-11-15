Pat Mitchell was a true friend to everyone

The sad news of the passing of Pat Mitchell left everyone stunned throughout the county and further afield last week.

Pat gave outstanding service for over 40 years to Wicklow GAA. He started off doing trojan work for the Northeast Board at juvenile level and soon moved up to county board level and I had the honor of being elected county chairman in 1998 on the same occasion Pat was elected youth officer which saw him join the top table.

We became very close friends and we remained so until his sad passing.

Pat made a lot of friends within the association and beyond and he became a popular figure as he was always willing to help and give advice no matter how big the problem was.

My self, Jackie Napier, John Kelly, Dave Murray, Eamon Murray and Pat travelled a lot together for matches throughout Ireland and no matter how long the trip was, it felt the journey was short due to the banter with Pat, and no doubt we all have fond memories of being in his company.

Pat had the honour of being elected to attend Leinster Convention and Congress during his time and he proved to be a wonderful delegate and was very proud to be representing our county at national level. He was county PRO and did an excellent job, and he was very proud to launch the yearbook at the county conventions during his term in office

Jackie Napier, myself, the late Mick Murphy and Pat made many a journey to county board meetings together, journeys during which many a debate took place.

I remember coming home from a tough county board meeting one night and the words from Pat, “you handled that issue, Hagan, well done,” were offered. High praise, indeed.

His wonderful voice was loud and clear on match day as he started the day off with the famous phrase, ‘a Chairde’, as he welcomed many county and club teams and their supporters to our grounds and no doubt his friendship will be sadly missed around the various grounds. He also had the privilege of spreading the gospel on various radio stations.

During his long career Pat served as juvenile chairman. Along with his good friends Eddie Leonard and Martin Barnes, they set about putting the juvenile fixtures program together and they did an excellent job, with Pat being the driving force and their work was appreciated by the clubs.

Pat never shied away from work and always willing to give helping hand which saw him serve as juvenile chairman, youth officer, PRO, Minor and Under-21 football selector and he always supported various county managers in football or hurling.

Pat was a proud Laragh man and often spoke of the club’s achievement during the sixties which saw them force a replay in the Senior football final against the eventual winners, Kilbride, and it was only fitting that that the men from Glendalough should be crowned Junior ‘A’ champions almost two months ago which would left him a proud man.

When the late Pat moved to Rathnew it was there he made his mark and soon became a prominent Gael within his beloved Village, and there’s little doubt his massive contribution along with the late Ann McDonald, Robert Merrigan and Colm Doyle enabled the Rathnew juvenile club to become a force once again which saw their under-14 team reach the national Féile finals in 1982 only to lose out to a strong Clonmel side.

However, Pat and the selectors and the whole county were proud of the achievement of reaching the finals, in what was the first year the competition was started, and no doubt Pat reminded everyone of what the club had achieved under his stewardship.

The following two years saw the team develop further and were rewarded with further glory by winning the county under-16 title and the club went from strength to become a dominate force which saw them win a Minor title in 1990, a win that paved the way for further glory.

And after knocking on the door for a couple of years they finally made the breakthrough in 1996 which saw them go on to win eight Senior titles in a row and were also crowned worthy Leinster champions in 2001.

Surely much credit has to go to the hard work of Pat Mitchell and the juvenile committee that laid the foundation for where they stand today.

Pat has left behind great memories of what he achieved on and off the field. Only two weeks ago Rathnew clinched the Minor ‘B’ football crown, and it was only fitting that Pat Mitchell should make the presentation to the winning captain which proved to be a final farewell to a wonderful sportsman and a legend.

We all have found memories of the late Pat Mitchell.

The GAA has lost a wonderful friend and a legend in his own right and his presence at the matches will be solely missed by all who knew him as he was known to have wonderful banter with whoever he met.

Pat will not be present but no doubt his memories will linger on within GAA circles and its followers.

Known fondly as ‘Mitch’, it is only fitting he should be remembered as the man who would spin many stories on his travels and his legacy will never be forgotten.

Pat was a devoted family man and often spoke of his love for wife, Ann, and his five children. A wonderful ambassador for our county, Pat Mitchell became a household name in many a home and it was a well-known fact that he wanted to be everyone’s friend and no doubt that was the case

Pat was a wonderful servant and a proud GAA man, and he was always proud of what the county or the Rathnew club achieved. He often spoke about the men from the village and their success.

He had the highest of praise for Leighton Glynn for his displays in the Compromise Rules series for Ireland. He was also a proud man when Rathnew and Glenealy would record a championship double.

The cups are in their right homes,” he would say.

Pat was a pillar of our society, and it was very evident by the large numbers that attended a stunned Rathnew to say farewell to a dear friend.

Rathnew’s Bobby Dignam summed up Pat when he tweeted that Mitch was always a great club man and was a firm believer the importance of juveniles within a club and how right he was as the late Pat gave a lifetime of dedication to our Association.

As I finish my few words regarding Pat, I can only describe him as a gentleman and a great character and a wonderful ambassador for our Association.

Pat’s loss will felt by many, but now that he has gone to his eternal reward, he will be joining many of his heroes from the past and I am sure the banter will continue with ‘Mitch’ well and truly in the thick of things.

Sincere sympathy to his wife, Ann, daughters Amanda, Stephanie, Patrice and sons Stephen and Alvin, and to the extended family members and the Rathnew and Laragh GAA clubs and the local community on their sad loss.

Rest in peace my good friend .