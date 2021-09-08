Park Boys win Thomas Murphy Memorial Cup in Bray

The Thomas Murphy Memorial Cup came back with a bang this summer with an epic final up in Ballywaltrim pitches which ended 1-1 after extra-time.

The match was decided on sudden death penalties in favour of “The Park Boys” who defeated “the Boys in Green”.

Jim O’Brien from Bray Travellers CDP spoke to the group of people who were assembled for the presentation after the final.

“A lot of people might not know, but this is actually our 23rd year of running this tournament,’ said Jim. A lot of you wouldn’t have even been born when we started this!”

Jim mentioned that “it was more difficult to get the tournament up and running again after Covid but we saw in the games on the pitch and with people coming out to watch that the spirit is there and it was worth it.”

Speaking at the presentation, Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien recalled how he had played many times in the tournament.

“This is all about community and whether you are playing or supporting you feel the energy around the place,” he said.

“I’ve played in games where everyone wants you to win and games where everyone wants you to lose. I have played in finals, semi-finals, won and lost on penalties but never won this tournament. In fact the team I played for won it three years in a row after I retired so that will tell you something about my football skills!”

Cllr O’Brien paid tribute to Jim O’Brien. “Let’s not forget that without Jim doing all of the work behind the scenes we wouldn’t be here enjoying this tonight”.

“Getting the pitches marked, getting the referee organised, getting the trophies sorted and being first to arrive and last to leave every night.”

As the crowd dispersed it was clear that everyone was looking forward to next year.

Teams from all around the Bray area play for the honour of taking home the Thomas Murphy Memorial Cup which is named after a young Traveller man who played in the tournament many times but sadly passed away.

This integrated community football initiative is very much about bringing people together, providing a positive outlet for young and old while also celebrating inclusion and promoting positive mental health and well-being.