Paddy Molloy: ‘An unbelievable bunch of players’

Laragh managee praises his soldiers

Laragh's management team John Begley, Fergal Olohan and Paddy Molloy celebrate at the final whistle. Expand

Laragh's management team John Begley, Fergal Olohan and Paddy Molloy celebrate at the final whistle.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Laragh manager Paddy Molloy has something of a golden touch. Everywhere he goes he brings his own unique gospel and in the vast majority of cases his touch brings out a massive improvement in attitude, fortune and performance, with Laragh’s magnificent Junior ‘A’ championship win and promotion back to Intermediate being the latest chapter in the Rathvilly man’s footballing story.

Ah sure it’s brilliant,” said Paddy not long after captain John Nolan had hoisted the cup into air in the stand in Aughrim. “I was with Annacurra. Got to a final, lost a final. Got to the semi-final of a Senior (championship), lost that. Thought we probably should have beaten Pat’s that time. Probably the rub of the green. But this is unreal. I love it. I love watching teams develop. I swear to God. I love taking a team and seeing them develop. That’s what I want to see,” he added.

