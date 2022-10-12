Paddy Molloy: ‘An unbelievable bunch of players’

Laragh manager Paddy Molloy has something of a golden touch. Everywhere he goes he brings his own unique gospel and in the vast majority of cases his touch brings out a massive improvement in attitude, fortune and performance, with Laragh’s magnificent Junior ‘A’ championship win and promotion back to Intermediate being the latest chapter in the Rathvilly man’s footballing story.

“Ah sure it’s brilliant,” said Paddy not long after captain John Nolan had hoisted the cup into air in the stand in Aughrim. “I was with Annacurra. Got to a final, lost a final. Got to the semi-final of a Senior (championship), lost that. Thought we probably should have beaten Pat’s that time. Probably the rub of the green. But this is unreal. I love it. I love watching teams develop. I swear to God. I love taking a team and seeing them develop. That’s what I want to see,” he added.

The electric start and the healthy half-time lead were major positives at the break, but Paddy fully expected the Blessington backlash.

“We started the way we wanted to start - put pressure on them, drive on, get scores early. And we did. We got the penalty. That sort of gave us a little bit of a cushion. That brought us into half-time, but we knew there was the wind there. You mightn’t think it but there was a wind there. We said going out before that that was a five-point wind so we need to keep the ball in control and get scores when we have possession.

“It didn’t work like that. Blessington pushed up on our sweeper and put pressure on us, fair play to them. We knew that they were going to come at us, but we just had to make sure that we weren’t conceding any goals, especially in the last six or seven minutes,” he added.

But the one thing Blessington needed more than anything else was a goal, maybe two, but Craig McCoy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney, Alan Smyth and the sweeping Peter Merrigan were in no mood for coughing up any majors on the day, a trait worked hard on training according to Paddy Molloy.

“We worked on that in training. We wanted to get that early squeeze on them. And it worked out. I know we found it hard to get scores in the second half. You tend to sit back a bit when you have a lead and invite the other team on. I don’t know why that happens, maybe lads start thinking it’s over. But look, we got through it, thank God,” he said.

Since Paddy arrived up in Laragh last February, he has found only complete commitment from his charges, a spirit of togetherness and honesty.

“They’re an unbelievable bunch of lads. Their spirit is unreal. I went in and took the job in February, started training, and lads just bought into the training. They absolutely bought in. Lads turned up. They were honest. That’s all we asked for, just a little bit of honesty. Let us know what you’re doing. If you’re not at training, let us know where you are. They bonded. It’s unreal,” he said.

Tragedies, bereavements and terrible losses can make or break a team, but it was the unity and camaraderie shown by the Laragh squad that got them through those difficult times.

“It was (Laragh pulled together). Peter (Merrigan) had a fierce tragedy there. He texted me a week or two after the tragedy and he told me he didn’t know what the story was. I told him, “Grand, you take your time, you’re still on the WhatsApp group, you know where we are”.

“And he arrived down the field about four and a half weeks later and I was so glad to see him. Unreal. Some player. He’s just able to read the game. His knowledge... when he talks in the dressing room, lads listen. When he talks, that’s it. Just shut up, like. Even the management,” added Paddy.