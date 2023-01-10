Outgoing Wicklow GAA President says ‘thank you for the honour’

Fr. Liam Dunne brought the curtain down on his term of President of Wicklow GAA at the county convention at Echelon Park Aughrim last week where he praised the clubs of the county for their efforts while lamenting the demise of others

“Tonight is an opportunity for all to reflect on the year that’s gone and the one that’s about to start for us all,” he began. “The secretary’s report and the various committee reports outline the amount of work ongoing in the county. I compliment the secretary and all those sub-committees for their excellent reports.

“They have outlined the many successes and outlined the many challenges. In this regard, it is great to see many clubs in the county go from strength to strength.

“However, it is also sad to see some clubs that have contributed greatly to Wicklow GAA over many years go out of existence in the past few years.

“This is something that must be a concern to everyone that’s here, and to identify and try and reverse the situation that the next strategic plan should mark it down as a priority,” he added.

“It’s great to see so many of the clubs present here tonight. We are blessed with numerous outstanding clubs in the county. Many of you, most definitely, are on a par with the best in the land. Led by people of tremendous commitment and enthusiasm for the aims and aspiration of the Gaelic Athletic Association, particularly within our own county.

“Much of this work goes unnoticed, yet you require little or no reward or recognition.

“This year our county teams are under new management, with the input of new sponsorship and new management, we all look forward to brighter days.

“Tonight, you delegates will elect a new county management committee. Your selections will determine the direction of our county for the next number of years.

“I take this opportunity to tank the outgoing management committee for their work and wish the incoming committee every success in their efforts in promoting their aims and aspirations of our association.

“My term of office as uachtaran comes to a close today. I have always felt it a great honour to be involved as president or vice-president of the county board. I was first appointed as vice-president under the late Jim Byrne in 1975. It has been a wonderful experience, it really has.

“And in the intervening years, I have witnessed unbelievable progress, from teams togging out on the side of the pitches, to the wonderful facilities that clubs have today.

“You can be proud of your achievements. Thank you for the honour, and may God bless you all,” he said.