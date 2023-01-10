Outgoing Wicklow County Chairman slams criticism of players on social media

Outgoing Wicklow GAA chairman Martin Fitzgerald voiced strong criticism about “parts of social media” during his farewell address to delegates at the county convention last week.

The Annacurra man also said that the clubs in the county had a lot to answer for as they were the ones feeding information to “fictitious people”.

“The last five years have been a pleasure, to work with the clubs all over the county, both large and small clubs. It’s amazing the friends you make. I’ve had arguments with lots of clubs, but we always end up shaking hands and moving on for the better of Wicklow GAA,” he said.

“I’d like to criticise one thing in the GAA, and that’s social media, well parts of social media.

“Social media is definitely needed in this day and age but parts of it are absolutely disgraceful when it comes to young players and young people in the GAA.

“One instance we had was when our county hurlers were after winning a very, very important match, and they looked at social media and individual players were distraught with what they had seen on social media.

“And there are websites there with fictitious people and nobody knows who they are. They’re criticising anybody in the county who are doing anything, and especially the players. I don’t mind personally getting criticised. I’m up here to be criticised, but I think players playing, young players playing; it’s not right.

“And the clubs have a lot to answer for it in this county, because they are feeding information to these people. And also, people getting up on websites and criticising young players, and their names are up there. In my opinion, they’d be better doing something for their club.

“We have a good social media in Wicklow (GAA) at the moment. Our PRO is doing fantastic work. We also have the Wicklow People and East Coast radio, so if anyone wants to give information to those people, they’re the places to go. We’re all GAA people. We don’t criticise our players, and that will have to stop in Wicklow because it’s an absolute disgrace,” he added.