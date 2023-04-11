O’Toole says Wicklow must get their own house in order before the ‘huge challenge’ of Kildare

PÁDRAIG O’TOOLE insisted Wicklow must focus on getting their own house in order before they can worry about stunning Kildare in the Leinster SFC.

Oisin McConville’s men will face the Lilywhites in a fortnight’s time in Carlow following a straightforward 2-12 to 0-10 win over Carlow.

It adds another milestone to what has been a strong year for O’Toole and company, having already guaranteed promotion to Division 3 of the national football league before narrowly losing to Sligo in the league final last Saturday.

And the Kiltegan dual star urged his teammates to optimize their preparations to equip themselves with all the tools as they target upsetting Glenn Ryan’s side at Netwatch Cullen Park on April 23.

“We are delighted to get over Carlow today,” he said. “We knew they were going to bring a huge challenge to it, and we are lucky to be in a position to be playing Kildare in two weeks’ time.

“It is definitely going to be a huge challenge, but we have to focus on ourselves so that we get everything right in our house first.”

After a hectic schedule that appeared to have taken its toll at times in Sunday’s game, Wicklow will now have a free weekend before the Kildare clash. Concerning the workload, O’Toole opted to look on the bright side, believing it has helped to develop the team as a whole.

“Physically, it’s been tough, but I think we managed it well,” he said. “We have a very good panel and it has been tough, but you can take the positives out of it and look at it.

“Every week, we have had a competitive game and that is something that probably stood to us today, that we have been in the melting pot every week to try and get two points so that we can get promotion. Those games have stood to us. It is nice to get that little breather now and get back to training on Tuesday night and concentrate on Kildare.”

Wicklow didn’t need to operate past third gear for much of the game in Aughrim.

Leading 1-5 to 0-6 following Malachy Stone’s goal and with the wind at their backs for what was a subdued, meandering second-half, Eoin D’Arcy’s goal a minute before injury time put the icing on the cake.

“It was probably a little bit cagey,” said O’Toole. “We were probably a little bit too slow at moving the ball ourselves in the first half, especially against the wind, but then once we got a little bit of space in the second half, we kind of went to town and that was brilliant.

“We got into a flow and how we want to play. We are always encouraged to express ourselves and you look at Kevin Quinn, you look at Eoin D’Arcy out there, they expressed themselves in that second half.”

The last time Wicklow met Carlow was at the very start of the league campaign.

On that occasion, the two sides ended level at 2-10 apiece.

From there, a chastening defeat to Sligo left the panel and new management group in a make-or-break scenario.

A win over London instigated the promotion charge, with subsequent wins over Laois and Leitrim, a draw with Wexford, and victory over Waterford sending them up.

Asked about the progression, Padraig attested that it was down to the group buying-in

“There has been a lot of progression. I think we just doubled down and put in an awful lot of work since then.

“The three games in the middle of the league where we could build momentum, that’s given us a boost.”