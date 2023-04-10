Wicklow

O’Toole says Wicklow must get their own house in order before the ‘huge challenge’ of Kildare

We knew they (Carlow) were going to bring a huge challenge to it, and we are lucky to be in a position to be playing Kildare in two weeks’ time”

Wicklow captain Pádraig O'Toole gets away from Carlow's Jordan Morrissey. Expand

Andrew Ryan

PÁDRAIG O’TOOLE insisted Wicklow must focus on getting their own house in order before they can worry about stunning Kildare in the Leinster SFC.

Oisin McConville’s men will face the Lilywhites in a fortnight’s time in Carlow following a straightforward 2-12 to 0-10 win over Carlow.

