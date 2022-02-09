O’Toole is ‘over the moon’ after pair of U22 boxing titles

Enniskerry Boxing Club head coach Paul O’Toole says he is “over the moon” after Daina Moorehouse and Kaci Rock claimed two national U22 titles at the National Stadium last weekend.

Moorehouse, a star for the Co. Wicklow club over the last number of years, has been joined as a serious talent by Rock and both showed their true potential when claiming the honours in the 52kg and 66kg divisions.

“I have to say, I’m so proud of the girls. I thought that they would win because of the effort that they are putting in. These two girls are down on the seafront in Bray at 5.30am every morning and up at the club from 7pm to 9.30pm six days a week. I have never worked with two girls as committed or as driven as these two. It’s a privilege to work with Daina and Kaci, I’m serious, a privilege,” he added.

Paul is incredibly optimistic about the future of the two boxers. Both Daina and Kaci are flying out to the European U22 Championships in Croatia in five weeks, and he feels that both have a serious chance of doing very well.

However, when it comes to the future of Enniskerry Boxing Club, Paul O’Toole is appealing to Wicklow County Council and any other organisation in a position to help to assist them in finding a permanent home.

Currently the club is operating out of Enniskerry GAA Club, to whom Paul O’Toole says he is eternally grateful.

“Enniskerry GAA Club are amazing, their brilliant but we need a permanent home. We’ve chased, we’ve signed forms, we’ve followed up, but we’ve made no progress.

“If I had my own club, I would train some serious winners. At the moment we have 42 or 43 members but I’m having to turn people away and I hate doing that,” he added.

