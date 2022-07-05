O’Toole drives Michael Dwyers home to Minor hurling championship win over Western Gaels

A very impressive 13-point tally from Michael Dwyers centre forward Jack O’Toole helped his side to an opening day victory over Western Gaels in the 2022 Minor hurling championship.

Ten of those white flags from O’Toole were raised after placed balls, but they still needed to be rifled over the bar and they were with aplomb and from all sorts of angles to boot on a beautiful evening for hurling in Hollywood.

As well as the contribution of O’Toole, Dwyers will look at the performance of full-back James Boland, centre-back Jimmy Mallin and midfielders Andy Corrigan and Rian Waters as major factors in this victory against a fully committed and useful Gaels side who will have plenty to say before the end of this campaign.

For their part, the Gaels were still hunting for a late goal to force a draw and wouldn’t have been undeserving of such an outcome, but they didn’t have the accuracy of the likes of O’Toole and his colleagues, striking nine wides over the course of the hour and never really testing Boland on the edge of the square in a man-on-man sense, although, to be fair, with the majority of dangers that did come his way, the Dwyers defender coped with them manfully and extremely capably.

Gaels had three of those nine wides on the board within the first three minutes whereas Dwyers had two points and a single miss in that same period, both points from the seriously impressive O’Toole with a further single from Matthew Doyle opening up a 0-3 to 0-0 lead for the visitors.

Luke Byrne opened his and the Gaels’ account after nine with a bomb of a free from distance, and one thing the Gaels had that Dwyers were somewhat lacking in was goal threats, and they should have had their first after 11 but Ryan Cleary brought saves out of Malachy Byrne and a defender only for the lively Thomas Walsh to fire over and make it 0-3 to 0-2.

Back came the Gaels with green flags on their minds only to find a resolute Dwyers defence, but when a long ball from David Peppard broke off Jack Mooney to Walsh there was only one place it was going and that was the top corner of Malachy Byrne’s net. Game well and truly on after 14 with the home side leading by 1-2 to 0-4, O’Toole with the extra point for Dwyers.

The same man leveled matters moments later only to be answered by Luke Byrne from a free for a push in the back.

A wasteful burst followed for Dwyers as they racked up three wides on the trot before Andy Corrigan fired over a savage score to draw them level yet again.

James Boland was starting to command from full-back and he claimed two balls, and the Dwyers would finish the half strongly with points from O’Toole, Josh Byrne and Boland to leave them 0-9 to 1-3 ahead at the break.

The game was turned on its head within five minutes of the restart with Western Gales bagging 1-2 in the opening six minutes, the points from Luke Byrne from play and Max Kehoe after a loose Dwyers puck-out, and the goal from Thomas Walsh after quality work from Luke Byrne to leave it 2-5 to 0-9.

From here to the finish, it was a case of Jack O’Toole punishing the numerous Western Gaels indiscretions from anywhere within 60 yards of the goal. He would bag the next nine scores, all but one from frees, while James Boland, Noah Hayes and Alan Ryan worked hard to limit a Gales attack that was sorely missing a serious target man, but they did have impressive shifts from the excellent Brian Richardson, Sean Ellis, Ryan Cleary, Jack Mooney and Thomas Walsh, they just didn’t torment that Dwyers defence in the way that they needed to given that it looked like goals were there to be had.

The home side had further points from Max Kehoe, a stunner from Ciaran Traynor who showed sublime speed when attacking from centre-back, Luke Byrne (two frees) and Thomas Walsh but they couldn’t harvest that late goal that would have seen them share the spoils.

Dwyers deserved the win upon reflection. An accurate free-taker is an amazing asset for a team to have and in O’Toole they have that and so much more.

Western Gaels: Jim Corrigan; Felim Lynch Ward, Patrick William Cullen Dunne, Patrick Clark; Senan Gardner, Ciaran Traynor (0-1), Oisin O’Neill; David Peppard, Luke Byrne (0-5, 4f); Brian Richardson, Max Kehoe (0-2), Sean Ellis; Ryan Cleary, Jack Mooney, Thomas Walsh (2-2). Subs: Ian Gagan, James Phibbs.

Michael Dwyers: Malachy Byrne; Noah Hayes, James Boland (0-1), Alan Ryan; Daniel Byrne, Jimmy Mallin, Josh Byrne; Andy Corrigan (0-2), Rian Waters; Matthew Doyle (0-1), Jack O’Toole (0-13, 10f), Eanna Waters; Sean Kelly, Callum McCrae, Josh Byrne (0-1). Subs: Joe Kelly, Conor Boland.

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)