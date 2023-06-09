Wicklow’s Pauline Walsh Memorial upgraded to final of Women’s Cycling Commission Intermediate League

Bray Wheelers Cycling Club’s upcoming Pauline Walsh Memorial Race is set to become the final of the Women’s Commission Intermediate League, after a cancellation has made it the last race in the national series.

The league, open to women rated W2 and W3 in Cycling Ireland rankings and boasting €750 in prize money, was due to finish on June 25 at the Irish Veteran’s Cycling Association Race in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

It will now conclude at the fourth round of the competition on June 18, a race hosted by Bray Wheelers and based at Arklow Rugby Club.

Explaining the situation, Women’s Commission Committee Member, Orla Hendron said: “Due to a few clashes the proposed final race on the 25th is now cancelled and this will be the final race and prize giving for the Intermediate League.”

The Pauline Walsh Memorial Race will cover 52km, starting and finishing at Arklow Rugby Club. It forms part of a classic day of road racing for Bray Wheelers, with the 91km Christy McManus Memorial and 75km Ronnie Coates Memorial races also taking place.

Leading the Women’s Commission Intermediate League going into the final round is Grainne O’Callaghan from Dublin’s Orwell Wheelers, with two wins and one second from three races. Kilcullen Cycling Club’s Doireann Killeen is the only rider to have beaten Grainne in the league this season.