Wicklow’s Lee Newsome wins to join Formula Vee championship title race

Lee Newsome, Sheane; leads Ronan Doherty, Sheane; and Colm Blackburn, Leastone; on his way to winning round 6 of the Selco.ie Formula Vee race at Kirkistown, Kirkcubbin, Co.Down. Pictures: Barry Cregg

Ashford man Lee Newsome took an impressive win at round six of the Selco.ie Formula Vee championship at Kirkistown on Saturday.

It was July last year in Mondello Park when he last stood on the top step of the podium but has always been in the top ten in each race he has finished since. He always has had the pace but also cruel mechanical luck with it resulting in fewer wins that he has to him name.

As always in Formula Vee the pace was hot and close with the first six drivers covered under the same second. An entry of 20 cars took to the track for qualifying, but it was Dan Polley in the LOH Motorsport car who topped the timesheet and took pole position from current champion Anthony Cross who only qualified 0.001 of a second of new rookie hotshot Ronan Doherty with Lee Newsome rounding out the second row.

The weather improved from qualifying the previous day. From wet to damp to scorching sunshine the drivers and teams had a busy time setting up their cars as conditions changed but at least it would stay the same for race day. As always, the fast northern circuit which lays along the Ards Peninsula produced another classic race with a six-car train battling out for the win.

As the lights went out Newsome reacted the quickest and got a brilliant start passing the front row drivers going into turn one to take the lead.

With two long straights it is very hard for the leader to make a break unless someone behind makes a mistake. Therefore, the only option for the leader is to defend their lines without losing time. Not an easy feat and even harder to do from the very start. That was what Newsome faced, but he was up for the challenge.

The long straights allow those following to benefit from the slipstream from those ahead. This also provides great entertainment for the spectators as there are always several passing moves per lap with trains of cars all vying for position.

Newsome held firm and no matter how hard Cross tried he couldn’t get by. Doherty was up to third but the man on the move was Colm Blackburn who was trying every line possible, inside and outside and it was working as by lap three he was up to second. Pole sitter Dan Polley moved back to third then to fourth and then to sixth where he would finish.

Lee Newsome with his trophy after winning round 6 of the Selco.ie Formula Vee race at Kirkistown.

It was still anyone’s for the win at the halfway mark but Newsome kept his lines and kept backing those up behind him so they would trip over each other.

However, a dive down the inside at turn two saw Blackburn into the lead but a missed gear on the exit of the chicane saw Newsome through along with Doherty who fought it out from the hairpin to turn two where Newsome held the lead once more.

What a show the top six were putting on. Gavin Buckley was also on the move slotting into third briefly but once again got swallowed up by Doherty, Cross and Blackburn.

Doherty was quickest out of the chicane but having to pull out of the slipstream early was hindering his progress as he didn’t have enough pace to get ahead by the hairpin.

The spectators weren’t complaining, however, as it led to cars three abreast on the exit and down the main straight millimetres apart with each thrusting in one another not to overstep the mark.

As the race made its way into the final laps Blackburn again made his outside move work, moving back into third. Doherty again got into the lead a lap later on the run down to turn one, but Newsome got it back a corner later. Doherty wouldn’t lead again but the rookie proved his worth once more against seasoned Formula Vee drivers. He lost another spot to Blackburn and then to Buckley and had to watch for Cross behind.

Buckley moved into second at the hairpin and with two laps to go it was between him and Newsome. Newsome had opened a slight gap starting the last lap which looked like it would prove vital at the end, but Buckley closed in.

Both men going wheel to wheel down the back straight towards the hairpin. Newsome held it but Buckley cut back on the inside and it was a drag race to the line. Both men deserved it, but it was Newsome who got to the chequered flag first but only by 0.079 of a second!

It was the same for the final position on the podium with Colm Blackburn taking third.

Yet again it was worth the long trip up north as the racing gets better every time they visit the coastal circuit. Speaking after the race the winner was clearly pleased with his days work.

“It was a typical vee race full on slipstream no holds bar race. I got a weapon of a start from fourth to lead into turn one. I had different drivers behind me in my mirrors each lap.

“I got passed a few times but managed to get back by again and then try and hold my line and back those behind me up as much as I could. It the most competitive year in Formula Vee in a long time and I think five or six of us are in with a shout for the championship.

“I’m delighted to get the win today. It was a shame my brother Seán couldn’t get his car fixed in time but we will be back out in Mondello in two weeks to get another win”.

Result: 1st, Lee Newsome; 2nd, Gavin Buckley; 3rd, Colm Blackburn.