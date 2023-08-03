Wicklow’s Lara Gillespie gearing up for successful UCI World Championships in Glasgow

Enniskerry athlete heading to the competition in very good form

LARA GILLESPIE believes cycling up and down the hills of Enniskerry and Mount Leinster have prepared her for her bid for Olympic qualification at the upcoming UCI World Cycling Championships.

The 22-year-old will be competing in the omnium, madison, and team pursuit events in Glasgow this month, all of which being events at next summer’s 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She goes into the World Championships in fine form, having won two gold medals at the U23 Europeans in the middle of July and credited her career progression to her lifelong relationship with nature, having grown up in Mount Leinster and Enniskerry.

“I grew up in Mount Leinster in Carlow so I am on the side of a mountain and that was our life, just running through mountains, running through fields, climbing trees. Then moved up to Enniskerry and it was the same,” she said.

“That was how we enjoyed ourselves and I think that stayed with me. The Wicklow Mountains, I always miss them when I am away, but I try to find any bits of parks or any mountains or places to go when I am away. It is really important to me. It is the first thing I do when I go home or have a rest day, have a wander around a forest or whatever.

“I think that is part of why I love cycling so much, because I am able to get up every day and be excited to train. I rarely wake up and am like, ‘ugh, I have to go outside’ because I love being outside and I think that is what makes the winter actually doable.

“I try to go to different parts of Ireland. My boyfriend lives in the West, and I love just exploring different parts and different roads and different mountains and stuff. I think that really helps me.

“My mum always says, because our drive is like a 90-degree angle, she is like, ‘that is how you got your strong legs’ and I used to cycle to school or run, so you would have to be climbing up mountains to do anything really.”

Lara retreated to nature when things got tough over the past two years. After winning silver at the U23 European Championships in 2021, injuries and illness blighted her form over the next 24 months.

She used her time off in fulfilling fashion, committing time to her college studies while being around her family at a time when her grandfather was sick.

Aside from a spell with Covid-19 at the start of the year, Gillespie has built some momentum in 2023, winning a gold medal in the U23-elite road race at the National Road Championships in Co. Tyrone back in June.

That led her into the U23 Europeans in Portugal in July, at which she set herself up for the Worlds with gold medals in both the omnium and points racing events in the space of 24 hours.

Reflecting on the past two years, Gillespie said: “To be honest, there were times where I didn’t feel like I would be able to get back to any sort of level because whenever you’re out – and every athlete experiences this – it feels like forever and you don’t know how you are ever going to make up for the time that other people don’t have to make up.

“It was tough but just being home and being around good people, and also, I have other focuses. At the time, I was in college, and I really needed that time, actually, to focus on college. My granddad was quite sick, and it was quite nice to be at home during that time, so I guess I try to find the positives.

“Growing up, my childhood wasn’t all smooth sailing, so I taught myself from a young age to find the positives through hard times and stressful times, so I think I was able to cope with that very well.

“Little things I hear other people moaning about or being negative about, I generally don’t let that affect me. For example, in the omnium last week at the U23 Euros, I did a shocker of a scratch race. I came tenth and I just won the previous race, so I knew I wasn’t tenth best. I was so angry and disappointed. I shouldn’t have let that happen but at least when bad things do happen, I feel like I am able to realign myself.”

Gillespie’s competition starts with the Team Pursuit qualifiers on August 4, with the first-round proper taking place on August 5, the same day as the final. On August 7, she rides in the madison, with the omnium on August 9. Her competition runs until the U23 road race on August 13.

And with the first three of those events being run at next summer’s Olympics, Gillespie admitted that getting to Paris is her objective.

“That is a huge goal for me. Obviously, we have a really good Irish squad, and it will be really difficult to get selected. I have to prove myself because getting selected for Worlds is hard and it is competitive in its own right. Proving yourself when you are there is really important so definitely, I hope that will be the case next year. We will see what happens.”