Wicklow’s Josh van der Flier is on top of the world

Josh van der Flier of Ireland during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER capped off a career-best year for Ireland and Leinster by being named the World Rugby Player of the Year.

The Wicklow RFC graduate is just the third Irish player to get his hands on the prestigious gong, after Johnny Sexton in 2018 and Keith Wood in 2001.

The 29-year-old beat out international and provincial teammate Sexton for the honour, as well as French ace and 2021 winner Antoine Dupont, and Springbok Lukhanyo Am.

He said: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have great teammates, coaches who have really pushed me on, as well as my wife and my family.

“They’ve supported me a huge amount.

“I’m lucky to have some very experienced, some really top quality players, especially in my position, as well, both for Ireland and in Leinster

“I have always felt that I needed to be playing at my best the whole time or I wouldn’t be playing, so that’s certainly driven me on.”

2022 has been the finest year of Van der Flier’s already stellar career as he reached a hitherto unprecedented level for both his province and national team.

He was a crucial cog of Andy Farrell’s team as they shot to the top of the world rankings with a historic summer series win over New Zealand, while he was in top form as they capped off the year with an unbeaten November series against South Africa, Fiji, and Australia.

For Leinster, the flanker was a vital component of the side that got to the European Champions Cup final, ultimately losing to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, while his spectacular club season was reflected in him winning the European and Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year.

However, he chose a more personal landmark as his highlight from 2022.

He added: “Obviously, the win over New Zealand would be right up there in terms of rugby.

“My wife is sitting there staring at me. I got married in August, so I say that probably has to be on top.”