Wicklow’s James Nicholson starts for Ireland against France while Hadden and Cawley primed for impact off the bench

Tough task ahead for Richie Murphy’s men in World Rugby U20 Championship final

James Nicholson from Greystones scores the opening try during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

James Nicholson from Greystones will start for Ireland against France in the World Rugby U20 Championship final on Friday evening while Tinahely’s George Hadden and Hollywood’s Oscar Cawley will take their place on the bench at Athlone Town Stadium in Cape Town.

Head Coach Richie Murphy has made one change to his starting team from last weekend’s semi-final win over hosts South Africa, with James McNabney returning to the back row while Diarmuid Mangan switches to the second row.

Nicholson, Henry McErlean and Andrew Osborne continue in the back three, with John Devine and Hugh Gavin named in midfield. Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are the half-backs.

In the pack, Paddy McCarthy, captain Gus McCarthy and Ronan Foxe are in the front row, with Mangan joining Conor O’Tighearnaigh in the engine room. The returning McNabney is named in the back row alongside Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson.

Hollywood's Oscar Cawley during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Murphy has strong options on the bench, with Tinahely’s George Hadden, Max Clein, Fiachna Barrett, Charlie Irvine and Evan O’Connell providing the reinforcements in the pack, while former St. Kevin’s GAA player Oscar Cawley, Matty Lynch and Sam Berman complete the Match Day 23 for Friday’s decider.

“The entire group are fully focused on producing our best performance of the season on Friday night because we know we’ll need it against a very strong France team,” said Richie Murphy. “We have made good progress throughout the tournament, but we will need to fine-tune all areas of our game for the final.

Tinahely's George Hadden has been named on the bench for Ireland's massive U20 World Cup final against France on Friday evening in South Africa.

“The players and staff are excited about the challenge ahead and we look forward to representing Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship final. The level of support we have received from back home throughout has been incredible and a major boost for everyone, and we will do everything to finish the season on the ultimate high,” he added.

Friday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two in Republic of Ireland and on World Rugby platforms where there is no local broadcaster.

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster) 14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster) 13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht) 12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht) 11. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster) 10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) 9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster) 2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain) 3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster) 5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster) 6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) 7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster) 8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster) 17. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster) 18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht) 19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster) 20. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster) 22. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster) 23. Sam Berman (Dublin University/Leinster).