Wicklow’s George Hadden is still ‘buzzing’ after Ireland’s Grand Slam heroics

George Hadden, left, and Conor O'Tighearnaigh of Ireland celebrate winning a penalty during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Musgrave Park in Cork.

George Hadden of Ireland is tackled by Kerr Yule of Scotland during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

THE STAGE was set for the Ireland U20s to win the Grand Slam the day before they beat England to clinch it.

Slated to host their neighbours to the east at Musgrave Park on Sunday, March 19, but on the Saturday, their senior counterparts were facing England with the Grand Slam of their own on the line.

In front of a packed Aviva Stadium and with sub-plots aplenty – Johnny Sexton’s final Six Nations game in which he was one kick away from surpassing Ronan O’Gara as the competition’s record points scorer and the prospect of a first Grand Slam on home soil to name just two – Andy Farrell’s men fulfilled their destiny and set up a tilt at the World Cup with a 29-16 win.

And, yes, Sexton broke that record with nine points from the tee on the day.

None of Richie Murphy’s U20s were at Lansdowne Road to watch the game. Instead, they were in Cork, gathered together in the team room, where the curtains had been drawn and the match projected on a big screen.

George Hadden explained: “It was an unreal game to watch. That kind of built it up for the next day, as well. Seeing them lads win gave us a good buzz to want to repeat that.”

Regardless of whether the seniors beat England on the day, the pressure would have been on for Hadden and company, some of whom were playing for a second U20 Grand Slam on the bounce.

However, they had been physically prepared for the occasion. On two occasions, the two sets of squads trained together, with Hadden able to absorb invaluable advice from several of his peers.

The Tinahely-native is, of course, a front row forward, so tips and tricks of the trade from his counterparts were gold dust.

The 20-year-old explained: “Personally, I got to chat with a few of the senior lads when we went scrumming. I was talking away, mainly to the tight heads who were against me. Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Furlong were helping me on binding and set ups. I was talking to Andrew Porter, as well, getting his thoughts. It was great getting to have crossover from those players.

“You listen to them because they are the level they are at. Information they are giving you is good advice and you should be smart enough to listen to what they have to say. It was good to hear and good motivation.”

The Championship that unfolded indicated the talent and pedigree on the field in the Ireland U20 jerseys. From their five games, they scored 239 points – more than any other country – and 32 tries – the joint most of any other side.

44-17 against Wales; 33-31 against France; 44-27 against Italy; 82-7 against Scotland; and finally, 36-24 against England, with Hadden helping himself to a try.

He said: “We took every game one at a time. We always had it in the back of our heads that we wanted to win the Grand Slam, but we were taking each game as it came. With every match we won, we got better so that helped. We didn’t think too much about it at the start.

“I think it was the France match [that belief grew].. The French are always very good at 20s, so going into it, we knew it was going to be a big match in the second round. Us winning that was a good push forward. After that match, we knew we had a good chance.

“The coaches would have helped with the complacency since you wanted to be fighting to stay in that jersey, either in the 23 or 15. Every match, you wanted to perform as a team and I think that helped prevent the complacency.”

The anticipation was palpable as their Grand Slam-clinching win over England ticked into its dying embers. They were two scores up, so the result was never in question, and Hadden – having been taken off in the second-half - was stood on the sidelines, waiting for the clock to tick into the red.

When it was, the ball was booted into touch, and Musgrave Park went wild. The historic double rubberstamped in fine style.

George remembers: “We knew it was coming because we were a few scores ahead. We were just waiting for it to be kicked out and it was a pure buzz.

“The crowd, as well, you could tell they were getting ready to cheer for that final whistle. We just lost it.

“We ran onto the pitch and came together as a team, almost like a big maul. It was unreal. Until the crowd was kicked out of the stadium, it was an unreal buzz around the place and we were just delighted for ourselves.

You see for the matches, the crowds are turning out because they are getting great buzzes from the matches. It is all the build-up for seniors and 20s world cup now but everything is a great buzz, really.”

That night, Hadden and his teammates went out on the town to paint Cork City green, while the following week, he went away to Lanzarote with his girlfriend, a trip abroad that had been booked well before the commencement of the Six Nations.