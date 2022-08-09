Wicklow Swimming Club results

Wednesday, August 3
Eighty four swimmers took part in our midweek races.
Four Youths competed for the Youths Cup: 1st. Lianna Bell, 2nd. Jill Connolly, 3rd. Andriy Kravchenko, 4th. Sophie Leonard
Eighty Seniors raced for the inaugural Ishka Sports Cup: 1st. Patrice Nolan, 2nd. Owen O’Sullivan, 3rd. Amy O’Brien
Sunday, August 7
Wicklow Swimming Club had 150 members racing on Sunday morning with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine.
Thirteen Intermediates raced for the Mark Dunne Cup: 1st. Luca Bennett, 2nd. Isaac Macintosh, 3rd. Euan Millar.
Twelve Youths competed in a sealed handicap for the Mystic Celt Cup: 1st. Amy Noble, 2nd. Sophie Leonard, 3rd. Blaithin Donnellan.
Seventy nine Seniors raced for the Smith Family Cup: 1st. Sheila Donnellan, 2nd. Philip O’Donovan, 3rd. Salome O’Siochru.
The committee would like to thank all our race sponsors.
Upcoming race schedule
Wednesday, August 10
6.45 p.m. - Youths Cup; 7.15 p.m. - Seniors Base 2 Race Cup
Saturday, August 13
11 a.m. Sprints and Junior Challenge; 12.30 p.m. - Intermediates and Youths Vartry; 1 p.m. - Masters Vartry for the Byrne/O’Reilly Cups, which is open to non members to take part.
Sunday, August 14
12.30 p.m. - Club Vartry for the Fitzpatrick/Regatta Cups.