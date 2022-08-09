Wicklow Swimming Club results

Sheila Donnelan being presented with the Smith Family Cup by Paul Smith.

Wednesday, August 3

Eighty four swimmers took part in our midweek races.

Four Youths competed for the Youths Cup: 1st. Lianna Bell, 2nd. Jill Connolly, 3rd. Andriy Kravchenko, 4th. Sophie Leonard

Eighty Seniors raced for the inaugural Ishka Sports Cup: 1st. Patrice Nolan, 2nd. Owen O’Sullivan, 3rd. Amy O’Brien

Sunday, August 7

Wicklow Swimming Club had 150 members racing on Sunday morning with bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine.

Thirteen Intermediates raced for the Mark Dunne Cup: 1st. Luca Bennett, 2nd. Isaac Macintosh, 3rd. Euan Millar.

Twelve Youths competed in a sealed handicap for the Mystic Celt Cup: 1st. Amy Noble, 2nd. Sophie Leonard, 3rd. Blaithin Donnellan.

Seventy nine Seniors raced for the Smith Family Cup: 1st. Sheila Donnellan, 2nd. Philip O’Donovan, 3rd. Salome O’Siochru.

The committee would like to thank all our race sponsors.

Upcoming race schedule

Wednesday, August 10

6.45 p.m. - Youths Cup; 7.15 p.m. - Seniors Base 2 Race Cup

Saturday, August 13

11 a.m. Sprints and Junior Challenge; 12.30 p.m. - Intermediates and Youths Vartry; 1 p.m. - Masters Vartry for the Byrne/O’Reilly Cups, which is open to non members to take part.

Sunday, August 14

12.30 p.m. - Club Vartry for the Fitzpatrick/Regatta Cups.