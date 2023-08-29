Wicklow rowers are the pride of the county after Irish Coastal Rowing Championships in Cork

Wicklow Rowing Club members shine bright in Farren

Wicklow Rowing Club travelled to the Croke Park of rowing, the National Rowing Centre at Farren in Co. Cork recently, the headquarters to and home of Ireland’s World and Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarty to name but a few, for the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships hosted by Rosscarbery Rowing Club.

Wicklow had crews competing in 12 categories spread over the two-day event.

Wicklow’s first crew out in the first race of Saturday morning was the Coastal 4 senior mixed crew of two husband and wife pairings, Peter and Susan Doyle and Ryan and Steph Corcoran, coxed by Martin Murphy of Passage West Rowing Club.

In what was a very competitive race, the Wicklow Crew just missed out on the medals, finishing in a very close fourth place.

Next race of the day was the pre-veteran men’s Coastal 4 race, and the pressure was on the Wicklow crew of Peter Doyle, Andrew Breen, Ryan Corcoran, Chris Dunne and cox Martin Murphy as they had won this race three times previously and were going for the four-in-a-row.

However, the pressure didn’t get them as the romped home for their fourth win, taking the gold medal with an amazing 18 seconds between them and the silver medallists.

It was the turn next of the pre-veteran women to take to the water. The Wicklow crew were Sandra Dunbar, Steph Corcoran, Susan Doyle, Amy Snell and cox Peter Doyle.

This crew was somewhat of an unknown entity as they had not competed in this race previously, however they soon put their mark on the race getting away to a great start with the leading pack of three boats.

They soon put their stamp on the race by taking the lead at the turn which they kept most of the way home only to be pipped on the line for the gold, taking home silver for Wicklow which in itself is a terrific achievement for these girls.

It was the turn now for the skiffs to take to the water in the open classic race, which is open to skiffs, Kerry 4 oars, Wexford cots, basically all traditional style boats.

The Wicklow crew for this race were the masters crew of Michael Sillery, Toby Dunne, Michael Dunne, Ger McDonnell and cox Shay Dunne.

It had been many years since there guys last competed at the All-Irelands, but they were rearing to get back into high level competition. They certainly made their experience count in this race, coming home to take the silver medal and beating crews literally half their age.

After an hour break the masters were back on the water again to compete in the open sprint a 750m one-direction race with no turns that would be more suited to the younger men. But that didn’t put the Garden County side off and once again they showed what they were made of when coming across the line in third place and winning bronze.

Wicklow Rowing Club’s next crew up were the Junior women who had joined up with St Michael Rowing Club Dún Laoghaire to form a composite crew of Louise Dunne, Samantha Dunne, Anne Hannan, Liz O’Toole and cox Shay Dunne to compete on the traditional Junior Women. The girls had a good race but didn’t finish in the medal places but enjoyed the experience

Next, it was the turn of the Junior men’s crew of Aaron O’Flaherty, John Healy, Johnny Dunne, Marc Nichols and cox Shay Dunne. This was a strong Wicklow crew, and they knew they had job to do as Wicklow crews had won this race for the last few years.

This race was back to a multi-turn race over 2.3km so it’s full pelt to the turns where the skiffs need to have a lead as the Kerry and Wexford boats turn on a tuppence and can take lengths off skiffs on a turn. The Wicklow lads kept to the race plan, getting to the turn first where they then stretched their lead to the second set of turns.

They kept the pace up, increasing their lead to the last set of turns where they could head home to cross the line with a good 10-length lead and collect the gold medal. The lads literally fell out of the boat. They had given it everything.

The Senior women’s skiff were out next and this was an unusual crew as they had a husband (cox), wife and daughter all together in the boat. The crew were Samantha Dunne, her daughter Kate Louise Dunne, Susan Doyle, and cox Shay Dunne.

This was a big race with a large field of entries and the girls new it was going to be a tough race, but they were up to it and in a tight race came across the line in bronze medal position.

The final race for the Wicklow Rowing Club on the Saturday was race 28, the senior traditional men’s. The Wicklow crew were Chris Dunne, Andrew Breen, Ryan Corcoran, Dido Dunne and cox David O’Neill, and, similar to the Junior men’s race, Wicklow had won this for the last number of years so there was a tradition to uphold again.

This was a 2.3km multi-turn race and again the race plan was to get to the turns first which Wicklow did with a couple of lengths lead. However, the Kerry boat from Calinafercy spun on a tuppence and caught back up level after the turn so Wicklow had to hit that second turn ahead again, which they did and once again the Calinafercy boat flew around and caught up again.

Wicklow were finding it hard to shake off the Kerry men, so they made a burst for the last turn and got there first, but again there they were neck and neck nothing in it.

The line was coming up quickly with both crews fighting it out and as they crossed the line there were two very quick bleeps, so we knew there was a single winner, but who was it?

Gold for Wicklow the finish line judge called after consulting the camera.

On day two Wicklow were involved in three Coastal 4 races, the Masters, Senior women and Senior men.

The Masters crew of Michael Sillery, Toby Dunne, Michael Dunne, Ger McDonnell and cox Peter Doyle are more used to rowing skiffs but decided they would give the Coastal 4 fibreglass boat a try and get some practice in it.

The Masters race which has an average age of 55 seemed like kids to Wicklow’s crew as Ger is 75. This crew’s average age would be over 65, however it’s only a number to these rowers who initially after a slow start were left at the back of the pack eventually climbed through the places, rowing very strongly on the way home to finish in a very good fourth place in this national championships.

The senior men’s Coastal 4 crew of Peter Doyle, Andrew Breen, Ryan Corcoran, Chris Dunne and cox Martin Murphy (Passage West) who had won the pre-veteran race on Saturday gave this race a good go but were just outside the medals by a few lengths. The race was eventually won by Courtmacsherry of West Cork in impressive style with Passage West second and Kilmacsimon in third.

The last race of the championships was the Senior women’s Coastal 4 and Wicklow had joined forces with Arklow Rowing Club in a composite crew comprising of Sandra Dunbar, Susan Doyle, Steph Corcoran, Sionna Healy and cox Peter Doyle.

This was the first time these girls had competed together and were keen to give this race a shot. This race is a 1500m single turn race. From the starting shot it was a great race. At the halfway mark it was Whitegate, Wicklow/Arklow and Kilmacsimon fighting it out together. By the first set of turns the Wicklow/Arklow combo had taken the lead and were heading for home but Whitegate and Kilmacsimon had other ideas and gradually pulled them back in a terrific race that was only decided in the last 400m where Whitegate took gold, Kilmacsimon silver and Wicklow/Arklow claimed the bronze.

This was a truly terrific achievement by this crew to medal on their first competitive outing.

“Wicklow Rowing Club would like to congratulate everyone who worked so hard together to make these championships such a success, especially Rosscarbery Rowing Club,” they said. “Thanks also to the Rowing Ireland Coastal Committee, the championship committee, all the competing clubs who created a very welcoming and friendly atmosphere for all and especially to the regatta director Shane Russell. Great job as usual.

“And finally, to Shane and Kim of SKC Providers without whose support we would not be able to compete at these terrific events, many thanks” they added.