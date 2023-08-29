Wicklow men set to shine at 2023 Rugby World Cup

Jack Conan and Josh Van Der Flier off to France

Wicklow men Josh Van Der Flier and Jack Conan have both been named in Ireland’s 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup which starts in just under two weeks’ time.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell announced his selection for the tournament in the Shelbourne Hotel on Sunday. The Ireland squad will depart Dublin for their base camp in Tours on Thursday, as preparations continue for their opening game against Romania on September 9, followed by their other Pool B games with Tonga, defending World Cup champions South Africa and old foes Scotland. Many have described it as the ‘group of death.’

Farrell’s side goes into the tournament ranked number one in the world, and on a record 13-match winning streak following victories over Italy, England and Samoa this month.

There were no real surprises in Farrell’s final selection for the World Cup, barring the inclusion of Jeremy Loughman who makes the cut following Cian Healy’s cruelly timed calf injury which he sustained against Samoa on Saturday. Joe McCarthy was preferred over Cian Prendergast, while recent centurion Keith Earls got the nod over Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale.

Bray's Jack Conan will join Josh van der Flier on the 2023 Rugby World Cup adventure.

Farrell opted against current trends going for a 18/15 forwards to back split, choosing to bring another backline player rather than an extra forward in what many believed was a straight selection shootout between Stuart McCloskey and Cian Prendergast.

County Wicklow have two representatives in Van Der Flier and Conan who are heading to their second World Cup respectively. Van Der Flier played in four of Ireland’s five games in Japan in 2019, while Conan was forced to withdraw from the competition after sustaining an injury in the first game against Scotland.

Conan suffered a foot injury in Ireland’s opening warm-up game against Italy, which meant he was unavailable for the England and Samoa games, but his rehabilitation has been going well and he’s expected to be available for that first game against Romania. His versatility and the physicality he can bring to that backrow will add to Ireland’s power game.

Van Der Flier put in solid performances against both England and Samoa. The 2022 World Rugby player of the year has been crucial to Ireland’s success in the last 12 months. The openside flanker will be hoping to continue his great form by helping his team achieve World Cup glory. The 30-year-old is one of many special players involved within this group.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton believes they have the tools to go on and create history.

“I’ve been in groups before where you go to a World Cup and you say we’re here to win it, but you don’t often have the achievements to back that up,” he said.

“We’ve got things like the Grand Slam, going to New Zealand and winning a series – stuff like that, stuff that when you go back over other teams that have won it (the World Cup), like England in 2003.

“They said they needed to win a Grand Slam, they needed to win in the southern hemisphere to win a World Cup.”

Farrell shares that confidence with his captain.

“Confident? Of course I am. Like I said, it’s about what we’ve got and players who can play in a few positions. We’ve got a few of those across the forward pack.

“The balance of the squad for such a small group that goes to the World Cup, versatility within that is pretty important. The likes of Keith (Earls) and Jimmy O’Brien come into that category.”

Ireland’s training camp began two months ago, with 42 players named in the original training squad. Farrell had to whittle it down to just 33 players. It’s never an easy decision for a coach to make.

“It’s obviously difficult because you’re shattering somebody’s dream, but I would hope that through all campaigns you don’t let bad news become a shock,” he explained.

“You’re constantly giving feedback to them, to let them know where they’re at, and players are not stupid. They’ve always got a sense of where they’re at along the way.

“What I would say is that the reason it is difficult for myself to tell those five players the other day is that they made it very easy for me, their understanding that they’re all team players. There’s no selfishness in the group.”