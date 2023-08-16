Wicklow cyclist Archie Ryan ready to take on the Tour de l’Avenir

Archie Ryan has set himself up for the Tour de l’Avenir with a strong showing in what was his first race back on the bike for ten months,

The 21-year-old took part in the Gran Premio Sportivi di Poggiana-Trofeo Bonin Costruzioni, an U23 one-day race in northern Italy which runs over 164.2km.

It was the Wicklow cyclist’s first race since recovering from a reoccurrence of a knee injury that robbed him of ten months of his career, as well as a spell with Covid-19.

He seemed to have put those struggles firmly behind him after finishing fourth in the Gran Premio Sportivi di Poggiana-Trofeo Bonin Costruzioni, which was won by Nicolo Pettiti, while Giacomo Villa and Manuel Oioli finished second and third.

It sets him for the Tour de l’Avenir, at which he will be joined by five other riders on Team Ireland.

In 2022, Ryan placed fourth in the general classification of the race which is the U23 equivalent of the Tour de France.

He will be joined by Dean Harvey, Kevin McCambridge, Odhran Doogan, Aaron Wade, and Jamie Meehan.

Team DS, Martyn Irvine, said: “It’s a shame Darren Rafferty wasn’t available for selection but we look forward to welcoming Archie Ryan back from a long term injury.

“Last year Archie had a hugely successful race finishing 4th overall and we’re looking forward to having him on the team once again.

“We have a strong team in France with four of those representing Ireland also competing at the upcoming U23 men’s road race at the UCI Cycling World Championships.”