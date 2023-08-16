Wicklow boxer Darren O’Toole joins Irish squad in Slovenia for European Schools Championship

Enniskerry boxer Darren O’Toole has flown out to Slovenia as part of a 27-strong Ireland squad for the European Schools Championship.

The tournament is being hosted by the Slovenian Boxing Federation in Maribor from August 15 to 26, with the draw taking place on August 16 and competition beginning on August 17.

The team flew out on Tuesday morning having recently returned from a training camp in Poland with that federation’s Schools team.

O’Toole goes into the competition well able to compete with the best as a three-time national champion despite his formative age of just 14 years old.

Louise Joyce of Olympic BC, Westmeath and James Rooney of St John Bosco ABC, Belfast have been named Team Ireland’s flag-bearers for the European Schools Championships.