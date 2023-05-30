Wicklow athletes return home with a bag of medals
20 Garden County athletes race on Gormanstown
Wicklow People
Wicklow Community Games had a team of 20 athletes travel to Gormanston, Co. Meath, on Saturday, May 27 for the National Mixed Distance Relay and Marathon competitions.
Arklow, Rathdrum, Roundwood, Aughrim-Annacurragh, Westside and Lakeside were represented, and Wicklow came away with a fantastic 10 All-Ireland medals!
The Wicklow athletes were Ella Breen, Layla Dixon, Jessica O’Connor, Helen Winterbottom, Ava O’Connor, Daniel Cleary, Henry Doyle, Alfie Goodwin, Conn Landy, Will Phelan, Mathilda Ayton, Jennifer Claffey, Georgia Coughlan, Ellen Cullen, Kayla Williams, Ciara Winterbottom, Eoibhinn Higgins, Emma Jane Reid, Alaoise Geraghty, Owen Gibbons.