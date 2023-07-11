Three Wicklow men stand on the verge of history with Ireland team in U20 Rugby World Cup

James Nicholson, Oscar Cawley and George Hadden shining in South Africa

James Nicholson from Greystones scores the opening try during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

The communities of Greystones, Hollywood and Tinahely will come to a standstill at 6pm on Friday evening when James Nicholson, Oscar Cawley and George Hadden join their Ireland Under-20 colleagues as take on France in the World Cup final in Cape Town.

Former Greystones RFC player Nicholson scored a fantastic brace of tries in the semi-final defeat of South Africa last weekend while former St. Kevin’s and Tinahely GAA players Cawley and Hadden made stirring impacts off the bench, both after 72 minutes.

This is the second time that an Irish Under-20 side has reached the World Cup final, the last time being in 2006 when England broke a talented outfit’s hearts in the decider, and all of Co. Wicklow will be hoping that the three warriors and their comrades can go on and make sweet history this Friday evening.

“Everyone at Greystones Rugby Club will be tuned in to the U20 world cup final this Friday evening to cheer on former youth team player James Nicholson,” said Greystones RFC PRO Gary Nolan on Tuesday.

“Greystones native James attended Temple Carrig School before moving to St Michaels from where was selected for Leinster and Ireland.

“His formative rugby experiences were in Greystones where he made a big impression with his coaches before locking in with Schools Junior and Senior Cup sides. We are extremely proud of his achievements and the role the club played in his development.

“James provides an inspiration to the more than 500 mini and youth players in the club who all aspire to follow him in wearing the Green of Ireland. The club will be open and showing the match live and look forward to a big support for James and Ireland this Friday,” he added.

Geroge Hadden played his early rugby for Gorey RFC while Oscar Cawley made the short trip across to Naas before both pushed on with their promising careers.