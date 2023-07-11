Three Wicklow men on Irish team who have reached the U20 Rugby World Cup decider!

Nicholson, Cawley and Hadden impressing in South Africa

Former Greystones RFC player James Nicholson is congratulated by his teammates for scoring a try during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Two tries from former Greystones RFC player James Nicholson against South Africa and key impacts off the bench from Hollywood’s Oscar Cawley and Tinahely’s George Hadden in lst weekend’s semi-final in Cape Town have sent the Ireland Under-20 rugby team through to the World Cup final against France this Friday.

The famous 31-12 win over host nation South Africa in the semi-final in Cape Town sees the three Co. Wicklow men and their Ireland colleagues represent their country in only the second appearance in an U-20 World Cup final, with a star-studded group losing to England in the 2016 decider.

George Hadden

That squad subsequently produced a number of Ireland internationals such as Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan and Jimmy O’Brien so here’s hoping that the names of Nicholson, Cawley and Hadden will go on to reach the heights of those stars.

The brace of tries from wing Nicholson and scores from number eight Brian Gleeson and replacement centre Sam Berman secured Richie Murphy’s men a deserved win.

After being under immense pressure from the home side for the majority of the first half, Ireland struck a key blow in the minutes before the break after Nicholson crossed in the corner after collecting a cross-kick from out-half Sam Prendergast.

That gave Ireland a scarcely believable 7-0 advantage considering the Junior Springboks were camped in the Irish 22 for long periods. However, Ireland scrambled well both in the tight exchanges and out wide to hold South Africa out and pounced for their critical score minutes after flanker Diarmuid Mangan was inches short when stretching for the line.

The home side started the second half strongly but couldn’t capitalise after out-half Jean Smith missed two penalties.

However, scrum-half Imad Khan then had his side off the mark, touching down under the posts after good work out wide in the build-up.

Hollywood's Oscar Cawley during the U20 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between Ireland and South Africa at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

The concession of the try woke Ireland up. After South Africa went offside in midfield, Prendergast brought play deep into the 22. The lineout move brought big number eight Brian Gleeson onto the ball and he exploded through a number of tackles to put Ireland back on top.

Things got even better for the men in green after Prendergast, operating with penalty advantage, found Nicholson with another clever kick to increase their lead.

The win was secured when replacement centre Berman got the ball in space out wide and threw a nice dummy before touching down.

Ireland out-half Prendergast was successful with all four of his conversions and also notched a late penalty before South Africa scored a consolation try.

It has been a tumultuous tournament for Richie Murphy’s men, whose strong on-field displays have been marked by tragedy off the pitch.

Greig Oliver, father of squad member Jack Oliver, died after a paragliding accident while over supporting the team in South Africa while two St Michael’s College students known to a number of players, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, died while on holiday in Greece.

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster). Replacements used: Sam Berman (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Gavin (50 mins), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) for Irvine (65), Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Foxe (69), George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for P McCarthy, Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster) for Gunne (both 72), Dan Barron (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Gleeson, Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy, Matthew Lynch (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Nicholson (all 74).