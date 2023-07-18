Talented Zac Naughton set to represent Ireland in Slovenia

Bray’s Zac Naughton during a Team Ireland portrait session at the Olympic Federation of Ireland offices ahead of the 2023 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which takes place from July 23 to 29 in Maribor, Slovenia. The Olympic Federation will have a team of 44 youth athletes competing across five sports at the multi-sport event.

Bray tennis player Zac Naughton has been named by the Olympic Federation of Ireland as part of a group of 42 Irish athletes who will compete across five sports in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) taking place later this month.

Zac will compete in the boys singles and doubles competition along with Dublin duo Jennifer Marsh and Lydia Brennan and Mayo’s Eoghan Jennings under the guidance of coach Cliona Walsh and team leader Cian Blake.

The EYOF is the largest European multi-sport event for young athletes between the ages of 14 and 17 and generally occurs every two years.

This year it takes place in Maribor, Slovenia and will run from July 23 to 29.

The EYOF is a prestigious event that plays an important role in the overall development of athletes, as it mimics the Olympic Games model, preparing athletes for the nuances of performing in a multi-sport environment. This year’s event will see 48 countries across Europe participate in the event, with approximately 3,600 athletes competing.

Team Ireland athletes who have been selected for this year’s event gathered at the official team day earlier this week, where they picked up their kit, and took part in team bonding events, along with their parents and coaches.

They also heard from Tokyo Olympian, Louise Shanahan, who won a gold medal in the 800m (athletics), ten years ago at the EYOF in Utrecht, Netherlands. Fresh from a successful campaign shared her invaluable Games experience and insights with the young athletes before their departure.

“The EYOF is Europe’s largest multi-discipline event for young athletes, and it is a vital step for Team Ireland athletes on the Olympic pathway,” said Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the EYOF, Nancy Chillingworth at the team announcement.

“This is an eager young group, with a mix of those travelling to their first multi-sport event and some who competed in the postponed EYOF last year, so we know that they are ambitious and will learn a lot.

“EYOF is also a great opportunity for coaches and support staff to learn and that mix of first-time and experience is evident within both the sport-specific coaches, as well as the performance support team, which is led by Julianne Ryan, from the Sport Ireland Institute.

“I have no doubt that the athletes will have a wonderful experience and we are looking forward to supporting them to achieve their goals,” she added.

The Irish team departs for Maribor on July 21 with competition starting on July 24.

Previous medal winners from the EYOF include many of Team Ireland’s top performers like Enniskerry’s Lara Gillespie, Rhasidat Adeleke, Ciara Mageean, and Sarah Lavin.