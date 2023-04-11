Super win for Coláiste Bhríde team at Equestrian Interschools Ireland finals

Cian Byrne, Chloe Walsh, Hannah O’Neill, Johnnie Sheppard and Sophie Wilson take first place in the 2023 Open Teams competition

On Sunday, April 2, the final of the Equestrian Interschools Ireland took place in Wexford Equestrian Centre. This was the final for what has been a busy year of schools show jumping. Competition was at its very best on the day.

Coláiste Bhríde was well placed in the TRI Interschools League as a result of the year’s jumping. Throughout the year five open riders represented the school team. Congratulations to Cian Byrne, Chloe Walsh, Hannah O’Neill, Johnnie Sheppard and Sophie Wilson who took first place in the 2023 Open Teams competition.

This is a huge accolade and they have jumped with precision and confidence throughout the season. An All-Ireland win like this shows what teams are made of and this is a very deserving team of young show jumpers.

The final results for this All-Ireland Open Teams competition are as follows:

1st: Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew; 2nd: East Glendalough School; 3rd: Newbridge College; 4th: Gorey Community School; 5th: Asbourne Community School; 6th: Loreto Secondary School, Wexford.

Congratulations to Sophie Wilson who was third in the 1m TRI Individual League. She was followed by Hannah O’Neill in fourth place and Johnnie Sheppard in sixth position. A great result with Coláiste Bhríde the only school to take three placings in this hotly contested competition.

The 1.10m individual involved qualifying for a place in the final. Over 40 competitors jumped in the final. Congratulations to Cian Byrne who took the third rosette on the day.

As part of the school prize, Colaiste Bhríde received a training bursary and they now look forward to organising a show jumping training session with a show jumping professional, most likely in the autumn.

“Well done to our show jumpers, to our parents and to Ms. Deegan and Ms. Rothwell. Thank you to Equestrian Interschools Ireland for all they do for schools show jumping and to TRI and the many sponsors,” they said.