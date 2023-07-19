Super excitement as Leinster pay a visit to Ashtown Lane
Larmour, McGrath and company make use of Wicklow RFC’s fantastic facilities
Wicklow People
There was great excitement around Ashtown Lane on Monday afternoon when Leo Cullen and his Leinster players arrived for a training session in Wicklow RFC.
The provincial stars, including Jordan Larmour and Luke McGrath, made use of the fantastic facilities at the club, including the gym and meeting room and clubhouse for the early part of their visit before heading out for an on-pitch session from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
Club members and the general public had gathered in big numbers to watch the session and the Leinster players gladly gave their time to sign autographs and pose for photos.
Ashtown Lane was looking resplendent on the day and the club were delighted to have former player Thomas Clarkson in attendance and he made a presentation to Wicklow RFC President Graham Burleigh.
The Leinster team are on a 12-county tour in their pre-season preparation ahead of the approaching campaign.
It’s safe to say that judging by the smiles on the children’s faces as they headed for home, they won’t be forgetting the visit to Wicklow any time soon.