Super excitement as Leinster pay a visit to Ashtown Lane

Larmour, McGrath and company make use of Wicklow RFC’s fantastic facilities

Leo Cullen and members of the Leinster team with Wicklow Rugby Club President Graham Burleigh and Brian Clarke at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Mick and Tracy Vickers at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Young Leinster fans wait for autographs at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Darren Hennessy, Catherine Van Dijk, Alison Murphy, Aisling Murphy and Olivia McEvoy at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club,

Jordan Larmour with Olivia Johnston at the Leinster Rugby team training session at Ashtown Lane.

Jordan Larmour takes a selfie with Molly O'Neill, Ella Evans and Lily McWilliams at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Isabella and Gemma Hill at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Leinster players sign autographs for the waiting fans at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Liam Turner signs a shirt for Clodagh Cosgrave at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Jack and Ryan Dowling at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Scott, Mags and Saoirse Doyle at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Julieanne, Bett and Vanessa Moran with Teddy Moran-Geraghty at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Roisin and Rory Clarke with Dylan Tuite at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Luke McGrath signs a shirt for Harry McWalter at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Wicklow People

There was great excitement around Ashtown Lane on Monday afternoon when Leo Cullen and his Leinster players arrived for a training session in Wicklow RFC.

The provincial stars, including Jordan Larmour and Luke McGrath, made use of the fantastic facilities at the club, including the gym and meeting room and clubhouse for the early part of their visit before heading out for an on-pitch session from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Club members and the general public had gathered in big numbers to watch the session and the Leinster players gladly gave their time to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Ashtown Lane was looking resplendent on the day and the club were delighted to have former player Thomas Clarkson in attendance and he made a presentation to Wicklow RFC President Graham Burleigh.

The Leinster team are on a 12-county tour in their pre-season preparation ahead of the approaching campaign.

It’s safe to say that judging by the smiles on the children’s faces as they headed for home, they won’t be forgetting the visit to Wicklow any time soon.