Super excitement as Leinster pay a visit to Ashtown Lane

Larmour, McGrath and company make use of Wicklow RFC’s fantastic facilities

Roisin and Rory Clarke with Dylan Tuite at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Julieanne, Bett and Vanessa Moran with Teddy Moran-Geraghty at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Leinster players sign autographs for the waiting fans at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Jordan Larmour takes a selfie with Molly O'Neill, Ella Evans and Lily McWilliams at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

Leo Cullen and members of the Leinster team with Wicklow Rugby Club President Graham Burleigh and Brian Clarke at the Leinster Rugby team training session in Wicklow Rugby Club.

There was great excitement around Ashtown Lane on Monday afternoon when Leo Cullen and his Leinster players arrived for a training session in Wicklow RFC.

The provincial stars, including Jordan Larmour and Luke McGrath, made use of the fantastic facilities at the club, including the gym and meeting room and clubhouse for the early part of their visit before heading out for an on-pitch session from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Club members and the general public had gathered in big numbers to watch the session and the Leinster players gladly gave their time to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Ashtown Lane was looking resplendent on the day and the club were delighted to have former player Thomas Clarkson in attendance and he made a presentation to Wicklow RFC President Graham Burleigh.

The Leinster team are on a 12-county tour in their pre-season preparation ahead of the approaching campaign.

It’s safe to say that judging by the smiles on the children’s faces as they headed for home, they won’t be forgetting the visit to Wicklow any time soon.