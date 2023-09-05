Super Baltinglass ladies qualify for All-Ireland series

The victorious Baltinglass Golf Club ladies Minor Cup team who have qualified for the All-Ireland series in Westport.

Baltinglass Golf Club’s ladies Minor Cup team qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday when they defeated a very competent Lahinch.

Similar to the boys’ team who had five eligible for their teams, the Ladies section, which has just 50 members, have only eight eligible for the competition, while Lahinch Golf Club have 200 lady members.

In match one Bernie Kilcoyne played very steadily only to be pipped on the 16th.

Match two saw Romie McGreal, who stood in for Claire Byrne, get off to a good start but she met a very talented player on the day.

Baltinglass 0, Lahinch 2.

In matches three and five, Kay McNamara and Caitriona Kavanagh were always in control, and both won on the 17th and 14th respectively.

Baltinglass 2, Lahinch 2.

In match four Patricia Foley was 4 down after 5, 1 down after 13, 2 down after 14. She played the last 4 holes in 2 over par to clinch the match on the 18th green for a famous victory for the Baltinglass Ladies who have now qualified for the All-Ireland series in Westport.

Congratulations, ladies.

Juvenile Super Sixes

Congratulations also to the Super Sixes from Baltinglass Golf Club, Rian Kennedy, Darragh O’Brien, Ryan Monahan, Jack Andrulenis, Donal O’Keeffe, Conor O’Keeffe, Josh Furlong, Ava Furlong, Jonathan Shortt, Eimear O’Brien, Lily Monahan and Lauren Doyle who won the Inter Club Triangular tournament with Carlow GC and Kilkenny GC. And a word of appreciation to Richard Monahon who co-ordinated the event.

What a week for Baltinglass Golf Club!