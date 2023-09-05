Síonna Healy makes sweet history for Arklow Rowing Club

Rower wins silver at the European championships in France

Arklow Rowing Club's Síonna Healy (middle) with her Irish comrades after securing the silver medal at the European Rowing Championships in France last weekend.

Arklow Rowing Club’s Síonna Healy secured the club’s first ever major international medal at the European Rowing Championships last weekend.

Healy and fellow Arklow Rowing Club member Cormac Kelly set off for La Seyne-sur-Mer, France, last Friday to compete in the prestigious competition, Kelly in the men’s club single event and Healy in the women’s club single and women’s club quad.

Friday morning saw Cormac race in Heat 1 where he qualified for his first ever ‘A’ final.

Friday afternoon was the women’s quad final, where Síonna raced as part of an Irish composite with crewmates from four other Irish clubs: Niamh Lordan (Kilmacsimon RC), Miriam Sheehan (Castletownbere RC), Rhiannon O’Donoghue (Killorglin RC) and David Hussey (Portmagee RC).

Síonna Healy proudly wears the European silver medal while draped in the Tricolour.

The 6km race had impressive entries filled with world championship medallists and national teams taking part.

The Irish boat took off in the leading group and following some jostling for positions around the first turn, managed to get themselves into second place all the while battling against an impressive local French crew and Dutch national team.

These challenges from both the French and Dutch didn’t relent for the final 4.5km of the race, but the Irish crew rowed superbly to hold them off to secure the silver medal, and in the process make history for their respective clubs.

After the incredible scenes of Friday afternoon, Síonna was out on the water again on Saturday morning to race in the women’s single final. Although racing the same 6km course as the day before, windier conditions and a building sea made for some very challenging conditions.

Síonna was first off the line and took the race to the reigning world gold and silver medalists. In the first kilometer of the race, she was in a pack fighting for the medals and put up a great challenge to a French competitor for the bronze medal the whole way around, finishing in an impressive fourth position.

Arklow Rowing Club's Cormac Kelly and Síonna Healy who represented Wicklow superbly in France last weekend.

Last to race on Saturday was Cormac Kelly in the men’s single final which saw plenty of excitement with collisions and some near capsizes. Cormac rowed a steady race to finish 15th out of 18 boats.

“Arklow Rowing Club are immensely proud of Síonna and her groundbreaking achievement,” they said. “This milestone represents the dedication and talent that define our club, and we eagerly anticipate the bright future that lies ahead,” they added.