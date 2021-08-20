Sheane shines bright to claim double in Mondello

For the first time this year the weather gods didn’t show up for the latest round of the Formula Sheane Championship as the warm sunny weather turned cold, wet and miserable.

At the last round in Kirkistown in County Down, Blainroe’s Phillip Sheane was on for his first double until mechanical failure let him down. Derek Roddy took his first win and another couple of podiums at Mondello Park would certainly keep him well in touch for the championship.

The wet, however, can provide any results as it can catch the best of drivers out.

For both Sheane and Roddy, both have never driven these cars in wet conditions, but it didn’t show in qualifying as both men locked out the front row. Sheane though gapped Roddy by 1.3 seconds while taking pole, a sign of things to come maybe?

As the lights went out however, it was Richard Kearney from fourth on the grid who got the jump on everyone and lead as they came out of turn one. There was also oil down on the track, so conditions were far from easy.

The Formula Sheane cars are very torquey and in the wet it is easily to get a lot of wheelspin. It is a balancing act and finding the areas where the most grip is can also prove a fine art. Sheane was a master at both and once he got a lap under his belt he was in the lead.

Using the outside line, he found the grip and by not being too aggressive on the throttle he pulled clear from Kearney and Roddy behind. As Sheane built up his advantage the two men behind swapped places all race both seeming to struggle for grip much more than Sheane ahead.

Kearney seemed to get into a Rythm from lap four, but Roddy also started to get used to the conditions and caught back up to him. He got by on lap six but a lap later he was repassed. Kearney again held off the previous round’s winner but with two laps to go he could not keep him behind anymore as Roddy got by at turn three.

It stayed that way to the flag and an important result for Roddy as it kept the pressure on Sheane in the points race. Sheane was on another level and his car looked more comfortable on track than either Roddy’s or Kearney’s.

In the scholarship class, Tom Foley kept up his winning form from Kirkistown by taking the win after a battle with Keenan early on. Chris Dunne and Richie Adams tried to haul in Foley but a spin at turn two cost Adams any chance of victory. Dunne held his own and settled for second and more points for the championship after a win also in Kirkistown.

Sheane laid down a marker for those to match in the following round and a lot of work on setup would need to be done to close the gap to the Blainroe man.

The weather didn’t improve for round eight of the Formula Sheane Championship if anything it got worse. Starting from pole position again Sheane had his first wet start behind him, so he knew what to do better this time round. The fact the others had to make a better start once again to have any chance of keeping him at bay, was their only hope in stopping a repeat performance of the previous round. This they duly did, Richard Kearney again got the hole shot and led the field into turn one with Derek Roddy behind and Sheane dropping down to third.

With conditions as wet a slippery as they were, all drivers were in a battle to keep their cars under control and credit to the newcomers who all stayed on track minus the odd spin.

Their times will improve but they were thrown in at the deep end between the rain and track conditions due to oil being put down it was no easy task for them. The top three broke clear and despite the spray they put on a show. Kearney was definitely the hare, with Roddy and Sheane the hounds.

Try as they might Kearney had them covered in the opening laps, given his sponsors logos plenty of exposure as the rear end stepped out every time he asked for power. Roddy in the ironically backed Climote Control car had the worst job as he had to both try and attack and defend. One slip would see Sheane through but on the other hand, a mistake by Kearney and he was through.

Sheane had the better line though the Esses over both men ahead and it gave him better drive up the hill into the final corner where he made his move on Roddy to take second place.

Try as he might Roddy had no answer and Sheane defended on the exit and again into turn one until the place was secure. He very nearly got Kearney on the inside into and again out of turn three, but the Carlow man had that extra bit of grip and held the lead. It was tight though and he was using all his race craft and experience to keep the newcomer to the class behind him.

Once again Sheane used the outside lines through the Esses gaining huge ground and much more grip on the exit and the result was the move he done on Roddy the previous lap.

Now in the lead he was free to get his head down and open up a gap on his two pursuers. This he did with ease. His setup looked better than that Kearney’s or Roddy’s as he it looked more balanced. That said he was driving very well and clever, using the outside lines where the grip was, and it showed as he was able to gain massive amount of ground in the tight infield section alone.

With Sheane out front the race was for second spot. Kearney out to finish higher on the podium than the previous round wasn’t giving up holding Roddy behind. It worked for the first half of the race and even opened a small gap to the Louth man.

Roddy though had other plans and while he knew the win was gone bar a mistake or mechanical problems on Sheane’s car, second place was going to be the next best thing.

He also was needed to stem the haul of points that Sheane was taking away from him in the championship. He caught back up to the gearbox of Kearney and by lap six he got by on the entry to the final corner. It was too late to catch Sheane, but he still had to keep Kearney at bay and not make a mistake or go off track.

There is a break now for the Formula Sheane Championship with the next round not until September 25 back across the border in Kirkistown. Time to gather funds, repair cars but also time to figure out how to stop Philip Sheane from doing another double.